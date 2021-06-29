Akira Tozawa is your again your new WWE 24/7 Champion.

Tonight’s RAW on the USA Network featured three title changes coming out of the opening match, which was the Battle Royal that we reported on earlier. Tozawa went into the match as champion but dropped the title to Drew Gulak at ringside after Shelton Benjamin eliminated Gulak, and Jinder Mahal eliminated Tozawa.

After Gulak’s title win, R-Truth quickly rolled him up to capture the title. Tozawa then jumped off the apron to take Truth down and regain the title.

This was Gulak’s 7th reign with the title and Truth’s 52nd reign with the strap. Tozawa left RAW in his 10th WWE 24/7 Title reign.

These were the first WWE 24/7 Title changes since the May 17 RAW, which saw Tozawa capture the title from Truth.

Stay tuned for more on the WWE 24/7 Title. Below are a few shots from tonight’s title changes at the ThunderDome:

