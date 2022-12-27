– WWE RAW: The Absolute Best of 2022 opens up with The Street Profits in an all-white room. Montez Ford is confused, this isn’t Gorilla Position. Angelo Dawkins says this is where all the TV magic happens. Dawkins snaps his fingers and makes a RAW intro play in the background with The Profits featured. Ford realizes if he thinks something it will happen here, and Dawkins says only if it’s PG. They start talking about some of the biggest 2022 moments, including the return of Cody Rhodes, the Royal Rumble win for current SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin returning to the ring, Brock Lesnar’s ring re-arranging at SummerSlam, “Ucey” chants for The Bloodline, Logan Paul’s performance at WWE Crown Jewel, Bad Bunny, Jackass, the Fight Pit, War Games, broken records, comebacks, redemptions, betrayals, WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker and DX and Lita and Bill Goldberg and Kurt Angle, John Cena and many more. Dawkins tells Ford to quit name-dropping because we’ve got a full three hours to get to it. Ford and Dawkins hype tonight’s show and say they are up, and they want the smoke.

– We’re live on a tape delay from the WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT as Jackie Redmond welcomes us to WWE RAW: The Absolute Best of 2022. She’s joined by Corey Graves. They talk about the feud between Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, then send us to a look at their Last Man Standing match from SummerSlam.

The recap of Lesnar vs. Reigns includes a commercial break and highlights from the match. We come back to Redmond and Graves talking John Cena and how he celebrated his 20th Anniversary earlier this year on RAW. They also plug Cena and Kevin Owens vs. Reigns and Sami Zayn on Friday’s SmackDown.

– Back from a break and we see highlights from the No Holds Barred match between Kevin Owens and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38. We also see WrestleMania highlights on Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville. Sami is backstage in a new pre-recorded segment. He wonders why they aired the giant mouse trap footage, saying WWE management promised him it would not be shown. Sami says that’s fine because we’re looking at the best of 2022 and you can’t talk about the best of 2022 without discussing The Bloodline. Sami says we will look at what The Bloodline did in 2022 here soon. He says it was pretty Ucey. Back to commercial.

– We get a pre-recorded interview with Cathy Kelley talking to WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day. She congratulates them on the NXT Deadline title win over Pretty Deadly. They praise Pretty Deadly and say their eyes were on them for a while, and Pretty Deadly is why they came to NXT. The titles are extremely prestigious and The New Day had to have them. They say it feels amazing to be Triple Crown winners. They talk about how you have a lot of goals you accomplish but you don”t necessarily set them, and they’re pretty special. They talk about The New Day’s legacy and their rivalry with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. The New Day believes the two teams go hand-in-hand. We see highlights from their November 11 SmackDown match.

– Back from the break and we get a video package on RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. She talks about her childhood and how she was in a dark place following college, suffering from bulimia. She got lost and had to face her demons, but then WWE came calling. Belair said she’s now who she wanted to be when she was a child, but was too shy to be that girl. Now she can be herself. Belair says she was meant to be here, and she wants young girls to see themselves in her. She joins Graves and Redmond on their big screen now. She jokes about how she and husband Montez Ford celebrate the holidays. Belair also talks about winning the RAW Women’s Title at WrestleMania 38, and her year-long feud with Becky Lynch. Belair says she loves being productive. We see highlights from the Belair vs. Lynch match at WrestleMania 38. Redmond and Graves hype Belair’s title defense against Alexa Bliss on next week’s RAW.

– We get a video package on Logan Paul signing with WWE. We will look at his Crown Jewel performance later.

– Back from a break and we look at Sheamus vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER from WWE Clash at The Castle. The Celtic Warrior joins Graves and Redmond on their big screen now. He talks about celebrating the holidays and shows us that he’s at his own mini-bar at home. He talks about what makes The Brawling Brutes such a formidable team, because they have no egos, and they just want to fight. Redmond brings up the Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match at WWE Extreme Rules, where The Brutes defeated Imperium. Sheamus joked that the match should’ve been called Shillelagh Shenanigans. They discuss the match some more and we get highlights now.

– We get another locker room segment with Sami Zayn, who is reading the first edition of The Bloodline Dictionary. He says this year was the most remarkable of his life and of WWE history because of the single-most dominant faction of all-time, The Bloodline. He says the group dominated in a way WWE has never seen and you can’t talk about dominance without discussing our Tribal Chief. We see 2022 highlights on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Sami says if you haven’t already, it’s time to acknowledge Reigns. Sami mentions the incredible debut of Solo Sikoa and we see Sikoa highlights from the year. He touts the dominance of Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and their record-sting title reign. Sami shows a framed group photo from War Games and says this was the absolute highlight of his 2022 when he and The Bloodline fully embraced each other. He says if this wasn’t one of the greatest nights of your life, nothing is. Sami says 2022 was a small sample of what’s to come, and there’s on question, no doubt, that in 2023, everyone else will be the 2s, and The Bloodline will be the 1s. Sami wishes everyone a Happy Holidays. Graves hypes Roman and Sami vs. Kevin Owens and John Cena for SmackDown.

– Back from a break and we see Drew McIntyre’s return to the UK for Clash at The Castle. McIntyre joins Redmond and Graves on their big screen. He says he’s dealing with a minor issue right now but will be back soon, and he will not miss WrestleMania Season as he’s way ahead of schedule. Drew talks about what Clash at The Castle meant to him, it was something he dreamed of for years. He tried for a long time to get a stadium show in the UK, and it was great to be in the main event, a moment he will never forget. Drew says there should be a major UK show every year. In 2023, Drew says he will have his eyes on WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. He enjoyed the Sheamus vs. GUNTHER matches and says GUNTHER reminds him that he is also a former Intercontinental Champion. We see highlights from happenings between McIntyre and Karrion Kross.

– Back from a break and we see various returns in 2022, including SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Bayley, Bayley and current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, The Good Brothers, Emma, Valhalla, Hit Row, Legado del Fantasma, Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano, Mia Yim, Dexter Lumis, and Bray Wyatt. Redmond mentions the return of Cody Rhodes and Rhodes joins them on the big screen. Rhodes talks about his surprise return at WrestleMania 38 and how he was overwhelmed by the reaction.. He says it will be hard to top that moment, it meant a lot to him and the family. He was asked about Seth Rollins, and says they are not not best friends and don’t exchange Christmas cards but Rollins is one of the three best wrestlers in the world, and it was an honor to have their three matches together. Rhodes says they have a bond in battle. Rollins might want a fourth match but Rhodes doesn’t think it will happen. Graves asks Rhodes about the injury he left with after Hell In a Cell. He never thought about not wrestling, and was told the injury couldn’t get any worse. He says it was special that night. They ask about Rhodes in 2023 an he wants to pick up where he left off. He came back to WWE for one thing and that has to be done, a reference to the WWE Title. We get highlights from Rhodes vs. Rollins at Hell In a Cell.

– Back from a break and we see 2022 highlights on Liv Morgan. She joins Graves and Redmond on the big screen. She talks about winning Money In the Bank and says it was the greatest night of her life. Morgan was asked about what’s next and she says she’s never complacent, so she knows the best is still to com. Things will get better and better, and she’s coming to take everything. They mention how she had some bumps in the road this year, mainly SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Liv says Rousey helped her evolve, she beat Rousey twice when people said she couldn’t do it. She was asked about getting more extreme in 2023. She says next year is all about raising it to a different level, pain is what keeps her going, and she wants to see how far she can go. Liv says she’s experimenting with how much she can hurt her opponents. We see Rousey vs. Morgan highlights from WWE Extreme Rules.

– We get a video package for The Judgment Day, then another commercial break. A video package for WWE United States Champion Austin Theory airs next. Redmond hypes the Seth Rollins vs. Theory title match for next Monday. Graves wants to look at deep dive on Bobby Lashley. We see highlights from his 2022, the December 12 RAW #1 contender’s match with Lashley vs. Rollins, and the altercation with Lashley and Adam Pearce. Graves says Pearce and Lashley worked out their issues but it still has not been decided on when Lashley will return to RAW.

– Back from a break and we get a discussion on Logan Paul. They show us highlights from Paul vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. Redmond and Graves hype Friday’s SmackDown and next Monday’s RAW, then the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 28. That’s the end of the show.

