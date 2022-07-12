WWE aired another cryptic teaser during tonight’s RAW episode.

As we’ve noted, WWE began airing the mystery vignettes during Money In the Bank last week, with references to The Hardys, Christian Cage, WWE Hall of Famers Kurt Angle, The Dudleys and Eddie Guerrero, among others.

The new vignette from tonight’s RAW, seen below, included references to John Cena, Randy Orton and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, plus a hourglass and other items.

It’s been reported, and speculated, that the new vignette is related to the return of WWE Hall of Famer Edge, but that has not been confirmed.

Edge has been away from WWE TV since being kicked out of The Judgment Day by Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and their new member, Finn Balor, on the June 6 RAW. Edge was stretchered away from the ring after the beatdown that night, and the storyline update from WWE noted that he was taken to a local medical facility with head injuries. Another storyline injury update on Edge was issued during WWE’s The Bump later that week, noting that Edge suffered a non-displaced orbital floor fracture, which was found when he underwent orbital CT scans at a medical facility.

There was no timeframe for Edge’s return to action, but it was reported that plans called for him to be a babyface when he did return. It was reported at this link how Edge was against the change in plans for The Judgment Day.

You can see the two mystery vignettes below:

