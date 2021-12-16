Today would have been the 42nd birthday of former WWE and AEW star Jon Huber (Brodie Lee, Luke Harper).

Both WWE and AEW paid tribute to Huber on Twitter this morning.

“On his birthday, we remember the late Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper,” WWE wrote with two photos of the former WWE Intercontinental Champion.

“He will never be forgotten. Happy birthday to ‘The Exalted One’ Mr. Brodie Lee,” AEW added with a collage of the former AEW TNT Champion.

Huber passed away on December 26, 2020 after being hospitalized in October 2020 with a lung issue.

You can see the tributes from WWE and AEW below:

On his birthday, we remember the late Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper. pic.twitter.com/M85RVJIuOB — WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2021

He will never be forgotten. Happy birthday to "The Exalted One" Mr. Brodie Lee pic.twitter.com/tDZaQOEGNj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 16, 2021

