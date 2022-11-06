Last night’s WWE Crown Jewel premium live event saw Roman Reigns successfully retain the Undisputed Universal Championship against Logan Paul in the show’s main event, a match that saw Paul’s older brother, Jake Paul, get involved.

According to PW Insider, both WWE and Jake Paul are interested in working together in the near future. Jake is coming off of another boxing victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva, which improved his professional record to 5-0. The report does clarify that while there is interest on both sides, there are no concrete plans for him to be used anytime soon.

Logan Paul has only wrestled three matches in WWE, but has quickly won over the hearts of the WWE Universe. Unfortunately, he tore his MCL and ACL during last night’s match, and will be sidelined for several months.

