The Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes rubber match is now official for WWE SummerSlam.

Tonight’s RAW from Atlanta saw Lesnar destroy Rhodes in front of his family, who were sitting at ringside. Lesnar then accepted Cody’s challenge and said, “I’ll see you at SummerSlam, bitch!” You can see clips below.

Multiple sources have reported that a stipulation will be announced for Lesnar vs. Rhodes III, but there’s no word yet on what that stipulation will be. Rhodes defeated Lesnar at WWE Backlash on May 6, but then Lesnar got a win back at WWE Night of Champions on May 27. SummerSlam will be the end of the feud.

The 36th WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, August 5 from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. No other matches have been confirmed as of this writing. Below are related shots from tonight’s RAW at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta:

In a heartfelt moment, @CodyRhodes gets brought to tears seeing his mom in the front row on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/BuK7ijXBLZ — WWE (@WWE) July 18, 2023

