Monday’s episode of WWE RAW is going to be a big show.

WWE has confirmed that following their respective returns at the WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event on Saturday night at AllState Arena, CM Punk and Randy Orton will be appearing on this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

Check out the announcements below and make sure to join us here on Monday night for live WWE RAW results coverage from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.