WWE issued the following press release announcing that WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be addressing the WWE Universe once again on tomorrow’s edition of Monday Night Raw. The R-Rated superstar laid out a challenge for a WrestleMania 38 opponent last week, and looks to find an answer tomorrow. Full details, including an updated look at the Raw lineup, is below.

Edge is searching for his next WrestleMania moment.

The Rated-R Superstar returned to the Red Brand this past Monday to remind the WWE Universe about his epic history on The Grandest Stage of Them All and that the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history cannot be named as such without the WWE Hall of Famer on its match card.

The 11-time WWE Champion sat in the middle of the ring and threw down the gauntlet to the entire locker room, looking for someone to step up and prove themselves.

Will someone rise to the occasion and accept Edge’s challenge at The Showcase of the Immortals?

Tune in to Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA to find out as Edge once again takes to the squared circle to see if any Superstar is man enough to step to The Rated-R Superstar.

-Edge segment

-Damian Priest versus Finn Balor for the U.S. championship