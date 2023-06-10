The first-ever Father’s Day Street Fight will see 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio take on Dominik Mysterio at the WWE live event scheduled for Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18, at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia.

This will be the first Mysterio vs. Mysterio singles bout since Rey defeated his son at WrestleMania 39. They have worked a few tag team matches since then, including when Rey and Zelina Vega defeated Dominik and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley on the May 5 SmackDown in Puerto Rico.

The arena has announced the following matches for that night:

* WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defends against The Miz

* Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio in a Father’s Day Street Fight

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defend against The Viking Raiders

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley defends against Natalya

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Matt Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat

* Appearances by Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, The Usos, Bayley, Bobby Lashley and others

