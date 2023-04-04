WWE has officially announced new champions for Friday’s post-WrestleMania 39 edition of SmackDown on FOX from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Tonight’s RAW After WrestleMania saw new SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley make an appearance, just two nights after her title win over Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. She confronted RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair to set up a potential match in the future.

WWE has since announced Ripley for SmackDown, noting that she will return to the show to claim her blue brand throne.

“After defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 in an instant classic, Rhea Ripley will appear on the blue brand for the first-time as SmackDown Women’s Champion in what is sure to be a memorable moment. Just days after winning the title at WrestleMania Saturday, Ripley confronted Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at the Raw after WrestleMania and declared herself WWE’s top champion. What will Ripley say when she hits the ring, grabs a mic and claims her throne? Tune in to SmackDown on FOX at 8 7/ C to find out!,” WWE noted in their official preview for Friday.

The RAW After WrestleMania also saw Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn make their first title defense since capturing the straps from The Usos at Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. They retained over The Street Profits.

WWE has announced that Zayn and Owens will continue celebrating the big title win on Friday’s SmackDown.

“In an incredible main event showdown on WrestleMania Saturday, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn brought the WWE Universe to a frenzy when they overcame The Usos in the first-ever Tag Team Title main event in the history of The Showcase of the Immortals and snapped the seemingly never-ending reign of Jimmy and Jey! Still charged up from their electric triumph, the new titleholders will journey to the blue brand! How will best friends Owens and Zayn celebrate their epic win? Find out on SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX,” WWE wrote in the official preview for Friday.

No other matches or segments have been announced for Friday’s SmackDown as of this writing.

