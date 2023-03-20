The late actor/entertainer Andy Kaufman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

Variety first reported the induction today, and WWE has confirmed that Kaufman will be honored during WrestleMania 39 Weekend.

Kaufman is famous for starring on the hit sitcom “Taxi” from 1978-1983, but wrestling fans know him from his feud with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler in the Continental Wrestling Association in Memphis, TN in the 1980s. Kaufman passed away from lung cancer in 1984.

Variety noted that WWE has not decided on who will induct Kaufman. It was noted that Lawler usually attends the WWE Hall of Fame ceremonies, but it’s not clear if he will be healthy enough to attend this year after his recent stroke.

WWE has already announced headliner Rey Mysterio (inducted by Konnan) and The Great Muta (inducted by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair) for the 2023 Class. Stacy Keibler is expected to be announced soon, and it’s reported that only 5 names will be honored this year with no tag teams going in.

The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Friday, March 31 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, right after the WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown goes off the air in the same venue.

