This week’s WWE Network additions will feature a new documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg and the new doc on Heaven Fitch.

New non-WWE indie content will be added this Saturday at 12pm ET. EVOLVE 3 and ICW Fight Club 162 will both be added to the on-demand section of the WWE Network. These will not be available on the free version.

WWE’s new “Goldberg At 54” documentary will premiere on Sunday at 10am ET. It will then replay at 8pm ET on the live feed, and will not be available on the free version of the WWE Network. The “HEAVEN” documentary on the female high school wrestler who won a state title in North Carolina will also premiere at 10am ET, and then air on the live feed at 8:30pm ET. You can click here for full details on the “HEAVEN” documentary, which will air on the free version of the WWE Network and all WWE social channels.

The new “Goldberg At 54” documentary will follow Goldberg as he prepared for his match with then-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble this past January. WWE noted that “this intimate look reveals the mental and physical challenges that Goldberg was forced to confront during his most recent comeback as he readied to challenge a world-beater 20 years his junior.”

