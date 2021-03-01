New Japan Pro Wrestling has released the full list of competitors and the ensuing brackets for the 2021 New Japan Cup tournament. Last year’s winner EVIL, and current IWGP NEVER Openweight champion Hiroshi Tanahashi, are both receiving first round byes. Check out the first round matchups below.

-Satoshi Kojima versus Jeff Cobb

-Tetsuya Natio versus Great-O-Khan

-Toru Yano versus Bad Luck Fale

-Hirooki Goto versus Taichi

-Kazuchika Okada versus Shingo Takagi

-Tomoaki Honma versus Minoru Suzuki

-Juice Robinson versus KENT

-Hiroyoshi Tenzan versus Will Ospreay

-Gabriel Kidd versus Zack Sabre Jr.

-Yuji Nagata versus Yota Tsuji

-Tomohiro Ishii versus SANADA

-David Finlay versus Chase Owens

-Yujiro Takahashi versus YOSHI-HASHI

-Toa Henare versus Jay White

-EVIL and Hiroshi Tanahashi receive byes

