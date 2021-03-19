WWE has announced a new interview segment for tonight’s Fastlane go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX.

Michael Cole will sit down with WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E and Apollo Crews for an exclusive interview during tonight’s show. This will be the final build for their title match at Sunday’s Fastlane pay-per-view.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks defends against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Jey Uso with the winner being named the Special Enforcer for the Fastlane match between Daniel Bryan and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* Michael Cole will interview Fastlane opponents Apollo Crews and WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E

