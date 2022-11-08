WWE has officially launched their new talent search to find Africa’s next WWE Superstar.

Omos and Apollo Crews were in Lagos, Nigeria today to announce the continent-wide campaign that will kick off with a multi-day tryout in February 2023.

The talent search begins today in Lagos and is open to citizens of any African country. Submissions will be accepted until Sunday, December 18 via supersport.com/WWEAfricaSuperstar.

Potential talent search candidates will be asked to submit a video highlighting their potential to become a WWE Superstar, and successful applicants will be invited to participate in the Lagos tryout in February of next year. A select number of tryout participants will then be awarded an all-expenses-paid experience to continue their tryout journey alongside current and prospective WWE Superstars ahead of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles in April of next year.

WWE noted that then a full-time developmental contract may be offered to the top-performing participants, who will then begin their new career at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The talent search coincides with WWE and MultiChoice announcing their major broadcast partnership for Showmax in Africa last week.

Below are photos and clips of Omos and Crews at the press conference in Nigeria today.

“Africa is a focal point of our renewed global talent recruitment strategy and this initiative in Lagos will launch what we envision becoming a year-round, multi-country effort to cultivate relationships and identify talent that will resonate with our passionate and loyal African fanbase,” said James Kimball, WWE Head of Talent Operations and Strategy. “The region has incredible potential to serve as a meaningful talent development hub for WWE and we look forward to working with our tremendous partners at SuperSport to uncover the next generation of Superstars through this program.”

“The continent abounds with athletes and Africa has had several WWE Superstars, so this is the perfect opportunity to showcase fresh new talent,” said Marc Jury, Chief Executive of SuperSport. “As there is a massive appetite among African audiences for WWE action and entertainment, we expect this initiative to be very popular with aspirants. SuperSport looks forward to telling this exciting story in the weeks and months to come.”

Omos; “I left Nigeria 14 years ago, this is my home & it feels good to be back on this project. We get talent plenty for Naija.” Apollo Crews; “It feels great to back after 25 years for the WWE project in Nigeria.” Enter the “Search” here > https://t.co/WRxS0ZGhdx pic.twitter.com/YI8BTPsaBf — Adepoju Tobi Samuel 🇳🇬 (@OgaNlaMedia) November 8, 2022

Omos and Apollo Crews are in Lagos for “The Search for Africa’s Next @WWE Superstar.” Make I even challenge Omos 😂😂. pic.twitter.com/80yBXda6Xw — Adepoju Tobi Samuel 🇳🇬 (@OgaNlaMedia) November 8, 2022

After the Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, WWE superstars, Omos & Apollo Crews are here in Lagos to look for the next Africa's superstars. Thanks @DStvNg pic.twitter.com/KRa2XJif5y — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) November 8, 2022

WWE in conjunction with its Sub-Saharan Africa broadcast partner SuperSport, has announced a continent-wide talent search to find Africa’s next WWE Superstar at a press conference in Lagos with Nigerian WWE Superstars Omos and Apollo Crews live in Lagos. #wweafrica pic.twitter.com/dFtICjOlhs — Kelly Casper (@kelly_intro) November 8, 2022

Apollo Crews & Omos in Lagos as @WWE searches for next big talent from Africa. ✊ pic.twitter.com/MgnFDSiIyn — Jide (@JideOrevba) November 8, 2022

