WWE is bringing a special NXT event to the 2300 Arena, formerly known as the ECW Arena, in Philadelphia, PA.

The company issued a press release on Monday to announce a special Wednesday episode of WWE NXT On The CW on November 6.

NXT takes place Wednesday, November 6 at 2300 Arena – Formerly the ECW Arena – in Philadelphia October 21, 2024 – WWE today announced NXT will take place Wednesday, November 6 at 2300 Arena – formerly the ECW Arena – in Philadelphia. The episode will air live on The CW starting at 8pm ET. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, October 22 at 12pm ET/9am PT via 2300arena.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive pre-sale by visiting 2300arena.com and using the code NXTLIVE starting tomorrow at 10am ET /7am PT until 11:59am ET / 8:59am PT. “The city of Philadelphia has a rich wrestling history, and we are excited to bring a night of unforgettable action to such a storied venue,” said WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. In April, NXT Stand & Deliver became the most-attended NXT event ever with 16,545 in attendance at Wells Fargo Center as part of a record-breaking WrestleMania XL weekend in Philadelphia. In November 2023, WWE and The CW announced a five-year agreement to bring NXT to broadcast television for the first time in its 13-year history. NXT joins a growing roster of live sports on The CW including ACC football and basketball games Pac-12 football and LIV Golf. The CW is also home to the Emmy-award winning weekly studio series “Inside the NFL” and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The network will soon offer more than 500 hours of sports programming year-round.