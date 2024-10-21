The current version of The Wyatt Sicks features members that were all hand-picked by the late Bray Wyatt.

That’s according to his own brother, Bo Dallas.

The WWE Superstar said as much during a recent USA Today interview.

“Everything that’s going on up to this date and then going forward, if it’s not Windham’s idea, it has a piece of Windham’s idea in it,” Dallas said.

Regarding the members involved in The Wyatt Sicks, Dallas said Wyatt wanted to work with each of them, and made as much clear.

“He wanted to work with them,” he said. “He hand picked them for reasons almost unknown to me. Like he just saw something and felt something in them.”