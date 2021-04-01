WWE has confirmed the challengers for the upcoming Fatal 4 Way for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

As noted, it was announced earlier that the WrestleMania 37 go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX will be a special WrestleMania edition of the show with two big matches – the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and a Fatal 4 Way for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

In an update, WWE has confirmed the teams that will challenge Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler for their SmackDown Tag Team Titles next week. The match will feature Roode and Ziggler vs. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Chad Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy.

Stay tuned for more on WrestleMania 37 Week plans. Below is the current line-up for next Friday’s go-home WrestleMania edition of SmackDown on FOX:

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will address fans before their Triple Threat at WrestleMania 37 Night Two

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler defend their titles in a Fatal 4 Way against, The Street Profits, Alpha Academy, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

* The 2021 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal with Akira Tozawa, Angel Garza, Cedric Alexander, Drew Gulak, Elias, Erik, Gran Metalik, Humberto Carrillo, Jaxson Ryker, Jey Uso, Kalisto, King Baron Corbin, Lince Dorado, Mace, Murphy, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, Shelton Benjamin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Slapjack, T-BAR, Tucker

