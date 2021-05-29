WWE has announced that The Miz will return during Monday’s Memorial Day edition of RAW on the USA Network.

The Miz and John Morrison are set to host another must see edition of MizTV on Monday night. Their guests will be RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair to promote their upcoming match at WWE Hell In a Cell.

Monday’s RAW will mark Miz’s first appearance since he was devoured by zombies at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, after losing the Zombies Lumberjack Match to Damian Priest. The A-Lister reportedly suffered a torn ACL during that match. It’s been reported that he could be out of in-ring action for around 7-9 months, but nothing has been confirmed.

WWE has also confirmed the intergender match between Reginald and Shayna Baszler for Monday’s RAW.

Baszler challenged Reginald at the end of this week’s RAW following another distraction that led to Baszler and Nia Jax failing to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles from Natalya and Tamina Snuka in the rematch of their rematch.

Stay tuned for more on Monday’s RAW. Below is the updated line-up, along with a promo for the show:

* Kofi Kingston vs. Drew McIntyre with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to challenge WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at Hell In a Cell

* Shayna Baszler vs. Reginald

* The Miz returns to host MizTV with John Morrison, featuring guests Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley

