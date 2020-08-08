WWE Announces Triple Brand Battle Royal to Determine SmackDown Women’s Title Match for SummerSlam

A big Triple Brand Battle Royal has been announced for next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode to determine who will challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bayley for her SmackDown Women’s Title at SummerSlam.
WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon appeared via video on tonight’s SmackDown to confront Bayley and her partner, RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks. Stephanie talked about Banks defending at SummerSlam, noting that her opponent may be Asuka if Asuka can win the non-title qualifier match over Bayley on Monday’s RAW. Stephanie then announced that there will be a Triple Brand Battle Royal next Friday night, featuring some of the enemies that The Golden Role Models have made in recent months on the WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown brands.
WWE has not announced any of the Superstars who will be in the Triple Brand Battle Royal, or how many entrants there will be. Stay tuned as we will keep you updated.
The 2020 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view is scheduled for August 23, and a location will be announced soon.
Below is the current SummerSlam card, along with several shots from tonight’s segment on SmackDown with Stephanie and The Golden Role Models, and WWE’s announcement on the Triple Brand Battle Royal:
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)
WWE Universal Title Match
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)
WWE United States Title Match
MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Asuka vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks (c)
Match will be confirmed if Asuka can defeat Bayley next Monday.
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
TBD vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bayley (c)
Bayley will defend against the winner of next Friday’s Triple Brand Battle Royal winner.
Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins
.@StephMcMahon called @itsBayleyWWE & @SashaBanksWWE to the ring for a video conference RIGHT NOW on #SmackDown… pic.twitter.com/3xnI9eILFC
— WWE (@WWE) August 8, 2020
“Now, ’ what’s best for business.”@StephMcMahon delivers a shock to @itsBayleyWWE and @SashaBanksWWE’s #SummerSlam plans! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/8OqwptV1je
— WWE (@WWE) August 8, 2020
BREAKING NEWS:
Per @StephMcMahon a triple brand battle royal on next week's #SmackDown will determine @itsBayleyWWE's SummerSlam opponent! pic.twitter.com/B5r72Glav6
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 8, 2020
