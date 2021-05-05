WWE has announced another round of Virtual Meet & Greets for WrestleMania Backlash Week. The virtual sessions will run from Friday, May 14 through Monday, May 17. Tickets go on sale this Thursday at 12pm ET.

The $125 ticket includes a 2 minute one-on-one video chat with a WWE Superstar of your choosing, downloadable video of your meet & greet, and the chance to purchase personalized autographed items. FAQ on the sessions can be found here.

The following schedule has been announced: Cesaro and WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews will appear on Friday, May 14 at 1pm; SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will appear on Sunday, May 16 at 1pm; Riddle will appear on Monday, May 17 at 1pm.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.