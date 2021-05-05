AEW has released several images of the ring setup ahead of tonight’s special edition of Dynamite on TNT, where fans will see the Inner Circle collide with the Pinnacle in the promotion’s first ever Blood and Guts matchup.

Similar to the WCW version of WarGames there will be two rings with one enclosed steel cage on top of it, differing from NXT’s Wargames, which has no top. Once all the competitors from the Inner Circle and the Pinnacle have entered the matchup can only be won via submission. Check it out below.