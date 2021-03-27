According to Fightful, WWE has applied to trademark the term “Gauntlet Eliminator” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The filing was made on March 24th. Full description can be found below.

Mark For: GAUNTLET ELIMINATOR trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fans; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

The Gauntlet Eliminator is already being put to use, as the match type will take place on next week’s episode of NXT on USA, where the winner receives a North American title opportunity against the current champion, Johnny Gargano at the upcoming NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver pay per view.