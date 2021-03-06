According to Fightful, WWE recently filed to trademark the term “Skull King” with the United States Patent & Trademark Office, a moniker that has been used for former 14-time WWE champion Triple H in the past. The attempt was made on March 2nd, with the report revealing that WWE had tried to copyright the term for entertainment purposes back in October of 2020. Details on the filing can be found below.

Mark For: SKULL KING trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands as clothing; bandanas.