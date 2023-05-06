WWE has released the cold open video for tonight’s Backlash Premium Live Event from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The intro video is narrated by Bad Bunny, who will host tonight’s show and face off against Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight. Bunny declares that the Backlash is coming. The video features Bunny’s “Booker T” single, which he performed in honor of WWE Hall of Famer Booker T at the 2021 Royal Rumble.

Our live Backlash coverage will begin tonight at 7pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show. The full card can be found at this link. You can see the Backlash cold open below, along with a WWE Now preview for Backlash with McKenzie Mitchell:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.