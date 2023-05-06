Friday’s WWE Backlash go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX ended with Bad Bunny joining The LWO after he and the group took out The Judgment Day. The big angle came following the main event, which saw Zelina Vega and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio defeat SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.

After the main event ended, Rey was double teamed by Dominik and Finn Balor until Damian Priest joined in. The attack went on until Bunny came out with Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde. The LWO fought Balor and Dominik to the floor while Priest and Bunny had a staredown. Bunny finally entered the ring with the kendo stick but Dominik sacrificed himself for Priest, which allowed Priest to retreat. The segment ended with Rey presenting Bunny with a LWO Puerto Rico t-shirt. Fans cheered as Bunny put the shirt on, then posed with his stablemates to end the show.

Bunny came out wearing an old school WWF Racing Team jacket, and the logo actually appeared on TV. As seen in the replays below, WWE had to digitize the logo because the terms of the 2002 World Wildlife Fund lawsuit prevents WWE from using the logo adopted in 1998, and from using the letters “WWF” in most situations.

As seen in a video below, Rey discussed Bad Bunny joining The LWO and what it means for the group and their fans.

“We feel privileged and honored for Bad Bunny to receive the shirt, put it on gracefully, and represent what we represent – the Latinos,” Rey said. “It’s incredible. I don’t think Bad Bunny needed superpowers for tomorrow because he will take Damian Priest down. I know it, I’ve seen him train, he works hard and he’s dedicated. He’s been a fan since he’s a kid. But if that LWO shirt brings him some type of superpower, it would be incredible, man, because the representation is to the fullest right now for all the Latinos.”

