The preliminary numbers are in for the May 5th edition of WWE SmackDown.

According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode drew 1.976 million viewers overnight, a significant decrease from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.298 million. They scored a rating of 0.47 in the key demographics, which was also a big drop from last week.

This was WWE’s go-home edition of SmackDown as the company will present their Backlash premium live event from Puerto Rico later today. WWE also had major competition last night with the NBA and NHL Playoffs.

Full ratings will be out next week and generally show an increase in viewership and key demo ratings. Stay tuned.