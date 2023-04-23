WWE is celebrating 60 years of the WWE Title this week.

The WWE Title was first won by WWE Hall of Famer Buddy Rogers in 1963. WWE lists April 25, 1963 as the beginning of the inaugural reign and establishment of the title. The title is currently held by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and there have been 144 additional title reigns between Rogers and Reigns.

To celebrate the 60 year anniversary of the WWE Title, the company is kicking off WWE Championship Week today.

The week-long social media celebration starts with the 30 greatest WWE Title changes in history, which you can see at this link. The party will continue all week long with special editions of WWE Top 10 and WWE Playlist, original video features, never-before-seen photos, and more.

“In the decades following Rogers’ seminal feat, as WWE grew from a regional operation to the global phenomenon that it is today, the WWE Championship remained a constant. It has stood alone as the ultimate prize to all Superstars, a coveted distinction reserved for only the best of the best, with luminaries such as John Cena, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and Bruno Sammartino counted among its titleholders,” WWE wrote.

