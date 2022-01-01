– The 2022 WWE Day 1 Kickoff pre-show opens live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She says the venue is sold out tonight. Braxton is joined on the panel by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. They talk about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns being pulled from the show due to a positive COVID-19 test. Kayla wishes Reigns a speedy recovery. The panel says this is a game changer as Brock Lesnar has been moved to the WWE Title match to make it a Fatal 5 Way, with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E. They all agree that this is a huge change. The panel plugs tonight’s appearance by rappers The Migos, who provided their “Straightenin” single for tonight’s theme song. The panel goes over the card tonight and we get a video package for The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

The Miz interrupts the panel and he’s not happy about everyone laughing at how his wedding vow renewal ceremony was crashed by Edge. Miz goes on ranting about Edge and about how he has earned respect. Miz says he will beat Edge tonight, showing that not only has he earned respect from the fans, but he deserves it. He says Edge has just fueled his fire and backed him against a wall, and that’s when he thrives. He promises to dominate Edge because he is The Miz and he is awesome. Miz slams the mic down and walks off. Back from a break and we get a promo for Liv Morgan vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Sonya Deville joins the panel to discuss the bout, and she also talks about feuding with Naomi, indicating there is more to come there.

Megan Morant is backstage with The New Day now. They cut royal promos and are confident about winning the SmackDown Tag Team Titles tonight. Booker and JBL believe The Usos will retain. We see Kevin Owens arriving backstage as we go to another break. We see what led to Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss happening tonight and the panel discusses the match. Booker doesn’t like Moss’ ring name. We see MVP and Bobby Lashley arriving now. We get a video package on tonight’s RAW Tag Team Titles match, and Booker is looking for The Street Profits to defeat RK-Bro. We take another break.

Ridge Holland and Sheamus vs. Cesaro and Ricochet

We go to ringside and Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Pat McAfee. They talk about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns testing positive for COVID-19, and Brock Lesnar being added to the WWE Title match. We go right to the ring and Mike Rome does the introductions as Ridge Holland and Sheamus make their entrances. Out next is Cesaro to a pop. He stops and waits for Ricochet, who also comes out to a pop. They head to the ring together as Sheamus and Holland look on.

The bell rings and Cesaro looks to start off with Sheamus but Sheamus talks some trash and says Holland is Cesaro’s replacement. Holland tags in and goes at it with Cesaro to start. Cesaro catches Holland in mid-air, holds him there, taunts Sheamus and then drops Holland into a backbreaker over his knee.

Ricochet tags in and Cesaro sends him into a pin onto Holland for a 2 count. Sheamus tags in and goes at it with Ricochet. Sheamus cuts off Ricochet’s momentum and levels him. Ricochet mounts a comeback and unloads. Ricochet with a sliding leg drop for a 2 count. Ricochet and Sheamus go at it. Holland is being checked on at ringside after suffering an apparent busted nose by Ricochet. Sheamus rocks Ricochet and nails another backbreaker. Sheamus keeps control and delivers another backbreaker, holding Ricochet over his knee and talking trash.

Ricochet looks to mount another comeback but Sheamus levels him for another 2 count. Sheamus keeps Ricochet grounded now. Cole says Holland may have a broken nose. We get a replay showing how he suffered a busted nose by Ricochet’s boot when Cesaro assisted Ricochet with the double team pin attempt when Ricochet first came in. Holland has been taken to the back and Sheamus is alone now.

Sheamus taunts Cesaro some and goes back to work on Ricochet. Sheamus delivers 10 Beats of the Bodhrán now. Sheamus talks some trash about how he doesn’t even need a partner. Cole says Holland will not return to the match as he’s being treated for a broken nose.

Ricochet looks to turn it around and he finally nails a tornado DDT for a pop. Cesaro unloads and hits the uppercut train. Cesaro sends Sheamus to the floor, then runs around and smashes him into the barrier with a running uppercut. Cesaro plays to the crowd for a pop. Cesaro brings it back in and leaps from the top with a crossbody for a close 2 count. Cesaro plays to the crowd for the Cesaro Swing and now he swings Sheamus around for a big pop.

Cesaro goes for the Sharpshooter but Sheamus hangs on. Sheamus blocks the Gotch Neutralizer and levels Cesaro with a big knee. Ricochet breaks a pin up. Sheamus and Ricochet tangle to the floor. Sheamus blocks a kick from the apron and then drops Ricochet hard on the floor with a big White Noise. Sheamus returns to the ring and goes to the top but Cesaro rocks him in the air on the way down with a big uppercut. Sheamus kicks out at 2. More back and forth now. Sheamus dodges Cesaro and Cesaro hits the ring post shoulder-first. Sheamus comes right back with a Brogue Kick for the pin to win.

Winner: Sheamus

– After the match, Sheamus stands tall to celebrate as the music hits. We go to replays. Sheamus poses in the corner and we go to another break.

– We go back to the panel and WWE Champion Big E is shown arriving to the venue. The panel goes over the card for tonight’s show and we get another break. We get one final discussion on tonight’s Fatal 5 Way for the WWE Title and that’s it for the Kickoff.

– The inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view opens up with a video package, narrated by rapper Quavo of The Migos. We’re live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as the pyro goes off and Michael Cole welcomes to a sold out venue. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee as The Migos’ “Straightenin” single plays in the background. Cole talks about how WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has tested positive for COVID-19, and how Brock Lesnar has been added to the WWE Title match to make it a Fatal 5 Way. McAfee calls COVID a son of a bitch.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The New Day vs. The Usos

We go right to the ring and out come SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. We see recent happenings that led to this match as The Usos pose in the finger with their fingers in the air. Mike Rome does the introductions as The New Day comes out next – King Xavier Woods and Sir Kofi Kingston. Woods rides his throne out on a platform and they head to the ring together.

The two teams meet in the middle of the ring for formal ring introductions. Woods plays to the Atlanta crowd and gets a pop then goes at it with Jimmy. Woods takes Jimmy down and grounds him. Kofi tags in and they double team Uso. Woods with a senton and Kofi with a splash for a 2 count. Uso fights back but Kofi trips him and goes to the top. Jey distracts from the apron but Kofi decks him. Jimmy takes advantage and knocks Kofi off the apron.

Jey clotheslines Kofi on the floor. Jimmy plays to the crowd for a mixed reaction. Jimmy mounts Kofi back in the ring now, unloading with right hands. Jimmy with a back suplex and more showing off to the crowd. Jey comes in with some trash talking as the referee backs off, allowing Jimmy to land a cheap shot on Kofi. Jey works over Kofi now, delivering the Rikishi splash in the corner. Jey wastes too much time and Kofi rocks him out of the corner. Jimmy tags in and superkicks Woods off the apron, preventing a tag. Jimmy drags Kofi back to their corner and talks some trash for boos.

Jey tags back in for a quick double team. Kofi finally mounts some offense and drops Uso with a big DDT off a counter. Jimmy and Woods tag in at the same time for a pop. Woods unloads and superkicks Uso. Jimmy runs into a big boot. Woods with the Honor Roll clothesline. Woods takes out Jey and then goes at it with Jimmy, taking him down and kipping up for a pop. Woods grabs Jimmy for a big TKO off his shoulders but Jimmy kicks out.

Woods runs the ropes and dropkicks Jey through the ropes as he sacrifices himself. Jimmy rocks Woods at ringside. Jimmy brings it back in but Woods fights back. Jimmy with a big corkscrew off the top for a close 2 count. Jey tags in for a big double team pop-up Samoan Drop but Woods kicks out just in time. Jey shows some frustration now. Jey with some trash talking as fans rally for The New Day. Jey with a big right hand to the face. Woods fights back as they both trade huge strikes now in the middle of the ring.

Woods swings again but this time he levels Jey. Woods looks to make a tag and he does. Kofi goes to the top and nails a huge crossbody for a close 2 count. More back and forth now between the two. Kofi with the Boom Drop. Kofi plays to the crowd as fans continue to cheer him on. Jey blocks Trouble In Paradise. Jimmy tags in and hits a big splash off the top but it’s not enough. Fans go wild at the kick out.

Gable Steveson is sitting at ringside and he also gets hype for the kick out. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Jimmy charges but Kofi lands hard on his feet off a counter. Kofi’s knee goes out and Jimmy applies the single-leg Crab in the middle of the ring. Kofi finally gets the bottom rope to break the hold but Jimmy takes advantage of the 5 count. Jimmy drags Kofi to their corner and in comes Jey. Jey yells at Jimmy to do it again, as in hurt Kofi again.

Woods pulls Jimmy to the floor and sends him into the barrier, then the steel ring steps. Kofi takes advantage and rolls Jey for a close 2 count. Kofi immediately rolls Jey for another close 2 count. Kofi nails SOS for a third straight close pin attempt. Woods tags in and they double team Jey. Woods goes to the top while Kofi olds Jey in a backbreaker. Woods leaps and nails a stomp to the face for the pin but Jey kicks out just in time and the crowd, and Woods, can’t believe it.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Woods scoops Jey on his shoulders and tags in Kofi for the double team but Jey shoves Woods into the corner. Jimmy tags in and superkicks Kofi. Kofi then eats a double superkick. Jey tags in and goes to the top. Jimmy goes to the opposite corner. They hit the double Uso Splash on Kofi and Jey covers for the pin but somehow Woods leaps in out of nowhere to break it up.

The two teams face off in the middle of the ring now. They start brawling. Kofi and Jimmy take it to the floor but Kofi gets rocked. Jey counters Woods and in comes Jimmy. Kofi eats a big boot, then The Usos drop him with a 3D in the middle of the ring for the pin to retain.

Winners: The Usos

– After the match, The Usos regroup in the middle of the ring and pose with the titles as the music hits. Woods helps Kingston out of the ring as we go to replays. The Usos raise their fingers in the middle of the ring as the celebration continues. The New Day looks on from the ramp while backing away.

– Back from a break and Kevin Patrick is with WWE Champion Big E backstage. Patrick asks Big E if he’s worried about his odds now that tonight’s title defense has changed to a Fatal 5 Way. Big E jokes that this wasn’t on his New Year’s bingo card, but he’s ready for all of his opponents, including Brock Lesnar. Big E gets fired up and says he knows it won’t be easy tonight, but he will walk through fire and still be our WWE Champion.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with The Migos – Quavo, Offset and Takeoff. They talk about being WWE fans since they were kids, and tease that we may see them get involved in a match. They seem happy to be here tonight. McAfee plugs their album and their “Straightenin” single, which is the theme song for tonight’s pay-per-view.

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

We go back to the ring and out comes Madcap Moss with Happy Baron Corbin. Corbin takes the mic and says he’s the happiest man alive because he’s rich and good looking, which really makes him stand out around here. Moss takes a shot at Atlanta with a joke, and Corbin tells him to kick another, this time insulting his opponent. Fans boo but Moss and Corbin are laughing. Moss says his opponent will fall so far off the map after tonight’s loss, he will have to change his name to Who McIntyre. The music interrupts and out comes Drew McIntyre with his sword, Angela.

The bell rings and they go at it with Corbin talking trash from ringside. They break from the corner and Moss rocks Drew, then applies a headlock. They run the ropes and Drew levels Moss with a stiff shoulder. McIntyre taunts Moss some. They go for a test of strength but Moss rocks Drew and beats him into the corner. The referee counts while Moss beats Drew down and laughs.

This just angers Drew. Drew launches Moss back into the corner and unloads. Drew levels Moss with a big chop. Drew with a bigger clothesline coming out of the corner. Fans cheer Drew on. McIntyre with a suplex from the mat for a 2 count. McIntyre with a stiff chop as Corbin looks on. McIntyre comes back and clotheslines Moss over the top rope to the floor.

Corbin tries to run interference at ringside to allow Moss an attack but it back-fires and Drew levels Moss at ringside with a big overhead suplex. They bring it back in and this time Corbin’s interference allows Moss to run Drew face-first into the ring post. Moss charges with a shoulder thrust in the corner, and another. Moss unloads and beats Drew down in the corner. Moss with a big suplex and another shoulder tackle. Moss grounds Drew now while Corbin looks on and taunts him in his face.

Moss charges in the corner and lands hard face-first into the turnbuckle as Drew moves. McIntyre with a Spinebuster. Drew with clotheslines and two big throws now. Drew with a neckbreaker and a kip-up for a pop. Moss blocks the Futureshock DDT but Drew catches him in a big sitdown Spinebuster for a close 2 count. McIntyre with a chop into the corner. Moss counters but McIntyre leaps at him with a crossbody. Moss catches the crossbody, almost drops Drew but keeps him up, slams him into the corner, and then launches him into a big fall-away slam for a 2 count. Moss gets praised by the announcers for saving the sequence.

McIntyre with a backslide as Moss goes for a neckbreaker. McIntyre comes right back with a Futureshock DDT but Moss kicks out. Corbin cheers Moss on from ringside. Drew with a big chop in the corner. McIntyre takes Moss to the top now. McIntyre plays to the crowd and then goes for the big superplex. Moss fights back and prevents it. Moss with chops while they’re both on the top turnbuckle now. Moss turns McIntyre upside down but Drew powers up and launches Moss to the mat while still upside down.

Drew is on his feet now as fans cheer him on. Drew readies for the Claymore Kick but Moss kicks him to block it. They run the ropes and McIntyre nails a Claymore for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, McIntyre stands tall as the music hits and fans cheer him on. McIntyre poses in the corner now as Corbin stares him down from ringside. We go to replays. McIntyre makes his exit to a pop.

– Back from the break and Sarah Schreiber stops Kevin Owens backstage, asking about Brock Lesnar being added to the WWE Title match. Owens says it’s a travesty or a tragedy, whichever you want to pick. Owens says it never should’ve happened. Owens goes on about how Bobby Lashley and Lesnar were both added to the match when they didn’t belong. Owens looks forward to he and Seth Rollins working together and then dealing with the bully Lesnar. He mentions what Lesnar recently did to his best friend Sami Zayn. Owens talks about his back-up plan and says he’s going to talk to Rollins. He walks off and we go to another break.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: The Street Profits vs. RK-Bro

Back from the break and out first come The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Jimmy Smith welcomes us to ringside and he’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Out next are RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro – Randy Orton and Riddle, who is riding his scooter. Orton and Riddle stop at the entrance-way and wave to the back. Out comes The Migos – Quavo, Offset and Takeoff. RK-Bro heads to the ring with rappers. They all pose in the corners and The Migos get a hometown pop. The Migos take their seats at ringside next to the announce table, behind a mini set of velvet ropes.

The bell rings and Dawkins starts off with Riddle. They give each other a fist bump of respect. Riddle applies a headlock to start. Dawkins levels Riddle with a big shoulder. The Profits taunt The Migos it appears. Ford tags in and levels Riddle, then does push-ups before making a 2 count. Dawkins tags back in and the two teams face off. Orton goes at it with Dawkins now. Dawkins with a big shoulder to level Orton. The Profits taunt Orton and pose now, mocking him.

Orton and Dawkins lock back up. Orton runs the ropes and goes for the RKO but Dawkins blocks it. Dawkins is a little terrified in the corner. Orton and The Migos share a show of respect. Ford tags back in and talks some trash to Orton. Orton locks up with Ford and Ford takes it to the corner. The referee counts and Ford backs away but then delivers a stiff chop as Riddle looks on. Ford mocks Orton and turns around to a thumb to the eye as the referee wasn’t looking.

Orton levels Ford with a perfect dropkick for a 2 count. Orton stomps on Ford and in comes Riddle for the double team. Riddle covers Ford for a 2 count. Ford escapes a suplex from Riddle and in comes Dawkins. Riddle unloads on Dawkins in the corner with kicks. Dawkins and Riddle trade counters now. Dawkins levels him in the middle of the ring with The Silencer, but he’s slow to capitalize.

Ford tags back in and launches himself over the top rope for a 2 count to Riddle. Riddle tries to tag but Ford keeps him away from Orton. Ford drops Riddle and nails a stiff punt kick to the chest. Ford keeps control and hits a splash in the middle of the ring for a 2 count as Orton breaks it up. Dawkins tags in and rocks Riddle as Ford holds him. Riddle kicks out at 2. Riddle goes on fighting off both opponents for a few minutes. Orton finally tags in and nails a big snap powerslam.

The Migos get hype watching Orton unload on The Profits. Orton nails a double draping DDT to both challengers, right in front of The Migos, and they pop big. Orton drops down and pounds on the mat but Ford blocks the RKO and rolls him up for a close 2 count. Ford with an enziguri to knocks Orton to the apron. Dawkins stops Riddle as he runs in, nailing an Angle Slam. Riddle ends up knocking Dawkins off the apron with a step-up knee. Riddle with a punt kick to Dawkins. Riddle goes to springboard in but Ford knocks him out of the air. Ford and Orton are legal now as they go at it. The champs and Dawkins end up down on the floor. Ford runs the ropes and leaps over the ring post, taking the champs down at ringside for a pop.

Orton comes back in and rocks Ford, then takes him to the top for a superplex. Ford resists and headbutts Orton to the mat. Ford leaps off the top but has to roll through as Orton moves. Riddle runs in and blocks Ford, lifting him up and dropping him into a big double team RKO for a big pop. Orton covers Ford for the pin to win.

Winners: RK-Bro

– After the match, Orton and Riddle stand tall as their music hits. The Migos return to the ring to celebrate with the champs. We go to replays. Orton and Riddle pose with their titles as the rappers also pose for the crowd. The Profits return to the ring and they shake hands with Orton and Riddle in a show of respect. The fans and Migos applaud everyone involved. Orton and Riddle raise the titles in the air and everyone poses together end the segment.

– Drew McIntyre is stopped by Megan Morant backstage. He talks about defeating Madcap Moss and says his jokes are bad, but he was a tough opponent. As for Happy Baron Corbin, he can handle himself and… Moss and Corbin suddenly attack McIntyre and beat him down. Drew fights back and delivers a Glasgow Kiss but a steel chair comes into play and McIntyre is taken back out. Corbin orders Moss to wrap the chair around Drew’s head, and Moss then slams a piece of rigging into it. Moss and Corbin retreat as officials call for help for McIntyre.

– Back from a break and Kayla Braxton stops Brock Lesnar backstage for comments. Lesnar takes the mic and begins a promo, ala maybe WWE Champion Big E or Paul Heyman, and says he does what he wants to do because he’s a free agent, and he’s a free agent thanks to his advocate. Lesnar goes on and says he will go to the ring tonight and walk out of it as the WWE Heavyweight Champion of the world, and that’s not a prediction, that my friends, is a spoiler.

– We get a video package for the next match.

Edge vs. The Miz

We go back to the ring and out first comes The Miz with Maryse. They hit the ring and pose together, and then kiss, which Saxton doesn’t want to see. The Brood’s music hits next as the red lights fall over the arena. WWE Hall of Famer Edge rises up from under the stage and then makes his entrance as Miz and Maryse look on. Edge stops half-way to the ring, the lights go out and then come back on as “Metalingus” starts up and The Rated R Superstar heads to the ring.

The bell rings as they size each other up. They lock up and Edge applies a headlock. They go at it and Miz lands a big arm drag. Miz poses in the corner, taunting the crowd, and they loudly boo him. Miz plays to the crowd as he and Edge circle each other again. Edge applies the headlock now. They trade moves and Edge covers for 2. Edge goes for a Crossface but Miz scrambles and breaks it. They go to the corner but Miz fights Edge off and drops him.

Miz with a kick to keep Edge down as Maryse looks on, all smiles from ringside. They trade pin attempts and Edge goes for a Crossface again but Miz gets away. They run the ropes again and Miz tosses Edge to the floor. Miz leaps out but Edge side-steps. Maryse comes over and yells at Edge. Miz takes advantage of the distraction and sends Edge into the barrier. Fans boo as Maryse taunts some more while Miz keeps control at ringside. Miz brings it back in and goes to the top for a double axe handle. Miz takes his time and puts a boot to Edge’s face as fans boo.

Miz keeps Edge down, working him over. Miz with a submission to work on the leg and knee now. Edge gets up and they trade strikes. Miz charges into the corner with a clothesline but he hits the turnbuckle as Edge moves. Edge with the Edgecution DDT from the second rope out of the corner. Miz kicks out at 2. More back and forth now. Miz charges but Edge catches him with a side-slam for a 2 count. Edge sells a hurt leg due to the earlier offense by Miz.

Miz blocks a move from behind but Edge blocks the Skull Crushing Finale. They tangle and Miz drops Edge with a DDT for another close 2 count. Miz argues with the referee about the count. Fans rally for Edge while he’s on his knees, taking It Kicks from Miz now. Miz unloads with the It Kicks to the chest. He stops and plays to the crowd for louder boos. Edge rolls Miz up for a close 2 count. Miz blocks another Crossface attempt, then tosses Edge through the ropes to the floor.

Maryse approaches Edge at ringside. Miz tries to take advantage but Edge drops him on the apron. Edge drops Miz face-first into the floor with a big DDT from the apron. Edge sells the hurt knee again due to the bad landing on the DDT. The referee counts but Edge brings it back in for another pin attempt. Miz ends up pulling Edge off the apron, sending him face-first into the edge of it. Miz slams Edge face-first into the announce table several times, yelling about respect. Miz returns to the ring by himself, posing to boos from the crowd. Edge is still down at ringside. Miz goes back out and is now on top of the announce table. Miz goes for a Skull Crushing Finale on top of the table but Edge counters and plants Miz face-first into the table. Edge brings it back into the ring and goes to the top.

Edge flies with a big crossbody but Miz kicks out just in time. They tangle and Edge blocks the Skull Crushing Finale, rolling Miz for a 2 count. Edge kicks away the Figure Four submission. Edge rolls Miz up but Miz kicks out and sends him head-first into the ring post. Miz with a chop block from behind to take Edge down. Miz applies the Figure Four now.

Edge sits up and stares Miz down while still in the hold. Miz is worried. Edge tries to turn the Figure Four over. He keeps trying and finally turns Miz over. Miz yells out and reaches for the ropes. Miz tries to turn this into the STF. They tangle some more on the mat, going back and forth, until Miz re-positions and sends Edge face-first into the turnbuckle. Miz rolls Edge up but uses the ropes for leverage. The referee catches him and stops the count. Fans boo and the referee reprimands Miz. Miz goes for the Figure Four again but Edge counters and brings him down, trying to get the Crossface applied.

Edge gets a modified Crossface applied in the middle of the ring now. Miz resists but starts to fade now as the referee checks on him. Miz turns it over but Edge counters that and tightens the hold. Maryse pulls the leg of her husband and puts it on the bottom rope to break the hold. Fans boo. Maryse helps Miz to the floor and tends to him. Edge pulls Miz by his hair from the ring but Miz yanks him down over the top rope. Edge returns to the ring and counters, then goes for the backbreaker neckbreaker combo but the second part is blocked. They tangle and both connect with a big boot in the middle of the ring. Edge and Miz are both down now. Maryse encourages Miz as he starts to crawl her way. They both get up and trade strikes.

Edge unloads with right hands but Miz keeps kicking. Miz unloads with It Kicks into the corner now. Miz with the running corner clothesline. Edge is flat on his back as Miz goes back to the top. Edge jumps up and nails a right hand. Edge climbs up with The Miz and keeps pounding on him. Edge with a super hip toss from the top but they both land hard. Edge gets up and he’s big-eyed now, staring out at the crowd. Edge charges with a Spear but Miz moves, lands bad on his knee, and Edge runs into the corner. Maryse slaps Edge in the corner, and Miz takes advantage with a Skull Crushing Finale. Edge still kicks out and Miz can’t believe it. Maryse is on the apron now, yelling at the referee.

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix appears on the stage now and she’s seething. Maryse turns around and sees this. Beth rushes to the ring and chases Maryse around it as her music plays. Maryse retreats to the back as Beth stops at ringside, and turns her attention to The Miz. Beth and Miz have some words but Miz turns around to a huge Spear from Edge for the pin to win while Maryse stops and looks on from the entrance-way.

Winner: Edge

– After the match, Edge stands tall as the music hits. His wife joins him in the ring as Miz slowly exits the ring. Edge and Beth pose together, staring out at Maryse. We go to replays and come back to Edge and Beth posing together to end the segment.

– Kevin Patrick catches up with MVP and Bobby Lashley backstage. MVP says the other participants in the main event are shaking in their boots because of Brock Lesnar, but not Lashley. He admits Lesnar is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete, but so is Lashley, perhaps the yin to Lashley’s yang. MVP says Lashley is looking forward to winning the WWE Title so he can say he beat Brock for it. MVP says this won’t just be the first day of 2022, it will be the first day of The All Mighty Era lasting forever. Lashley says he will take great pleasure in feeling Lesnar tap out in The Hurt Lock. Lashley agrees with this being the first day of a new era. They walk off together.

– We get another break and a promo for the next match.

RAW Women’s Title Match: Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch

We go back to the ring and out comes Liv Morgan. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Rome.

They lock up and go at it, taking it to the corner. Lynch with a slap but that angers Liv. Liv comes back and levels Becky, sending her to the floor to regroup. Liv follows and slams Becky’s face into the announce table over and over. Liv then screams out for a pop. She brings Becky back into the ring but Becky goes right back out for a breather as fans boo.

Liv charges but runs into a boot. Becky is still trying to recover from the surprise onslaught to start. Liv blocks a Manhandle Slam. Becky tries to mount offense again but Liv rocks her with a knee. Liv keeps control and drops Becky from the corner for a 2 count. Liv blocks the Dis-Arm-Her and applies a submission of her own, forcing Lynch to yell out. The hold is finally broken. Becky goes back to the floor to regroup as Liv poses in the ring to a pop from the crowd.

Becky comes back to the apron but Liv rocks her. Becky stuns Liv and goes to the top but Liv cuts her off. Liv launches Becky off the top turnbuckle to the mat for a 2 count. Lynch is a bit panicked but she manages to counter on the ropes and level Morgan for a 2 count. Becky may have a busted lip now. Becky keeps Liv stuck on the middle rope with a knee to the back of the head. Becky gets herself hyped up but fans boo. Liv rocks Becky with two kicks. Becky sends Liv to the apron to take control. Becky drapes Liv over the middle rope and nails a flying leg drop for a close 2 count. Liv shows some frustration now and has to stop and gather her thoughts.

Becky shows some more frustration as she pounds on Liv. Becky grounds Liv in an arm submission now as fans rally for Liv. Liv fights up and sends Becky flying with a toss. Becky charges in the corner but Liv moves. Becky catches Liv with a Bexploder suplex but Liv quickly kicks out at 1. Becky can’t believe it.

Becky stomps away and yells at Liv to stay down as some fans boo. Becky with a running forearm in the corner, then a spinning back-kick. Becky talks some trash to the announcers, telling them to remind everyone she’s the greatest. Liv dodges a shot and nails a Backstabber, then kicks Becky face-first into the top turnbuckle. More back and forth now. Liv flies and takes Becky down, then pounds on her to keep her down. Liv keeps control and screams out for a pop. Liv misses in the corner but Becky runs into a back elbow. Liv with a missile dropkick for another close 2 count.

More back and forth as they tangle and trade holds on the mat now. Liv gets a close call but Becky escapes. Liv is showing frustration now. Liv goes to the top but Becky rushes her and rocks her. Becky climbs up and rocks Liv, then goes for the superplex but Liv fights back. Liv slides down and goes for the powerbomb but Becky keeps punching her. Liv stuns Becky and then runs at her, delivering a big Sunset Bomb from the corner. Becky kicks out just in time and Liv can’t believe it.

Becky gets the Dis-Arm-Her applied at one point but Liv makes it out. They go back and forth on the mat with more counters. Becky slams Liv face-first into the mat in the middle of the ring but Liv kicks out. Becky loses it and unloads on Liv now, showing more frustration. Fans boo Becky. Becky has Liv draped over the middle rope. She goes for another flying leg drop but lands hard as Liv moves. Liv with a missile dropkick from the middle rope but it barely connects. Becky retreats to the floor before Liv can cover. Fans boo Becky as she recovers at ringside. Liv is disappointed.

Liv charges and leaps to the floor, taking Becky down with a big crossbody. Liv screams out and brings Becky back in but Becky rolls right back to the floor on the other side of the ring. Fans boo her again. Liv charges but Becky slams her face-first into the announce table several times. Becky returns to the ring and recovers, instructing the referee to count while Liv is down and dazed at ringside.

Liv makes it back in at the 9 count but Becky starts stomping. Becky talks some trash and tosses Liv right back over the top rope to the floor. Becky follows but Liv reverses and sends Becky into the steel ring steps. Liv places Becky’s arm on the steel steps and stomps away as payback from what happened weeks ago. Liv brings it back in as Becky sells the hurt arm. Becky still manages to kick Liv in the face to stop her. Becky goes to the top but Liv climbs up and counters, sending her to the mat.

Liv applies the Crossface to Becky as they both scream out. Becky rolls her over into a 2 count. They tangle some more and the referee splits them up. Liv charges right back at Becky for Ob-Livion but Becky catches her and turns that into the Manhandle Slam for the pin to retain.

Winner: Becky Lynch

– After the match, Becky stands tall and raises the title as her music hits. The referee checks on Morgan, who appears to be bleeding from her nose. We go to replays.

– Seth Rollins is backstage with Kevin Patrick now. Rollins rants about how the WWE Title match tonight was originally his shot, but the others weaseled their ways into it. He goes on and says the other 4 participants all have one thing in common and that is… they’re not him. Rollins says he will do what he does best, stomp heads and win.

– The announcers send us to the earlier Instagram video from Jackass star Johnny Knoxville where he said he wants to make a run for the Royal Rumble Match. It looks like he will be there. They plug the 2022 Royal Rumble, which takes place on January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.

– We get a video package for tonight’s main event.

Fatal 5 Way for the WWE Title: Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes Seth Rollins. Kevin Owens is out next. Bobby Lashley is out next with MVP. WWE Champion Big E is out next to a pop. He hits the ring as the other three look on. Brock Lesnar is out last to a big pop as the pyro goes off.

The bell rings and everyone attacks Lesnar. He fights back and delivers German suplexes to the others. Owens saves Rollins from a F5 but Lesnar hits Owens with another German. Big E rushes in and dazes Lesnar, then knocks him out of the ring. Big E goes to the floor but Lashley scoops him and runs him face-first into the ring post. Lashley stares Lesnar down now as he recovers. Lashley charges and crashes Lesnar through the barrier with a big Spear, sending him into the timekeeper’s area as the crowd goes wild.

Lashley decks Owens and drops him with a neckbreaker int he ring. Rollins comes in but Lashley drops him as well. Lashley goes for a suplex on Rollins, holding him high in the air but Owens saves him. Owens and Rollins with superkicks to Lashley, then a double superkick. Owens and Rollins are alone in the ring now. Lesnar starts stumbling at ringside but Rollins leaps out, taking Lesnar down. Owens then leaps from the ring with a huge Frogsplash to Lesnar on the floor. Owens and Rollins stomp on Lashley to keep him down now. They bring half of the steel ring steps over and smash Lashley in the face with them, then they run the steps into the top of Lesnar’s head as he charges.

Fans pop as Rollins and Owens take apart the announce table. Owens smashes Lesnar with the top of the table. Fans chant for tables. They go to double slam Lashley through the table but he fights them off. Big E runs over and sends Lashley crashing through the announce table for a big pop. Big E stands tall and yells out. Owens superkicks to interrupt Big E’s celebration. Owens grabs \Lesnar and they drop him head-first into the steel steps with a double DDT.

Owens and Rollins return to the ring to double team Big E but he catches Rollins with a Uranage, then rocks Owens. Owens with a sitdown powerbomb to Big E for a close 2 count. Owens goes to the top for a Swanton to Big E but Big E gets his knees up. Rollins comes back in and hits a Frogsplash on Big E for a close 2 count. Rollins is the only one up as a “this is awesome!” chant starts up. Rollins stalks Big E now. Rollins with a rolling elbow and neckbreaker. Rollins goes for a Stomp to Big E but Lesnar runs in and catches Rollins in mid-air with a big F5. Lesnar with a F5 to Big E now. Lesnar blocks a Stunner and nails the F5 on Owens now. Lesnar yells out but turns around to a big Spear from Lashley. Lesnar kicks out just in time.

Lesnar starts fading in The Hurt Lock in the middle of the ring now. Big E makes the save and hits a Big Ending on Lashley. Lesnar blocks a Big Ending, then hits a F5 on Big E for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE Champion: Brock Lesnar

– After the match, Lesnar takes the WWE Title and recovers as his music hits. Lashley and MVP stare Lesnar down from ringside. Lesnar sits up on his knees, placing the strap on his shoulder. Lesnar looks back at Lashley and starts laughing. Lesnar stands tall now, raising the WWE Title in the air as fans cheer him on. We go to replays. Lesnar continues his celebration as the referee checks on Big E in the middle of the ring. The inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view goes off the air with the new WWE Champion standing tall.

