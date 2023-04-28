The 2023 WWE Draft will kick off during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX from Corpus Christi, TX, but then more picks will be announced on Saturday morning during The SmackDown LowDown, which airs on Peacock and WWE Digital.

As seen in the video below, Megan Morant also revealed that tonight’s SmackDown will feature 16 Draft picks – 8 for the RAW roster and 8 for the SmackDown roster.

After Saturday morning, the Draft will wrap up with Monday’s RAW in Fort Worth, TX, but there’s no word yet on if additional picks will be made on RAW Talk later that night.

A new report from PWInsider notes that there has been no sign of Drew McIntyre backstage so far, although he is listed as one of the eligible names to be drafted tonight. McIntyre has not been at TV since WrestleMania 39, reportedly due to a physical issue. There’s also no updates on Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss or Charlotte Flair. Flair is in the pool and eligible for a pick on Monday, but she and husband Andrade El Idolo are still traveling. Wyatt and Bliss are not listed in the pools.

We noted before how AJ Styles is at SmackDown as he and The O.C. are eligible to be drafted as the four-person group tonight. In an update, Styles is not booked for this weekend’s live event in Texas, so he was only brought in for tonight’s SmackDown.

You can click here to see the Draft pools for both nights. You can also click here, click here, and click here for spoiler updates from backstage. Our live coverage will begin at 8pm ET.

The #WWEDraft starts TONIGHT on #SmackDown and will continue all weekend into #WWERaw on Monday! @MeganMorantWWE has all the details on where you can follow along and get all of the results as they happen! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Dy7JVOwtYg — WWE (@WWE) April 28, 2023

