Impact Wrestling will return to Chicago tonight for their Spring Slugfest TV tapings from Cicero Stadium. These Impact tapings will carry the company to the Under Siege pay-per-view on Friday, May 26.

Impact is promising a “major surprise” for tonight’s tapings, to be revealed next Thursday. You can click here for that spoiler, and click here for a potential follow-up.

Below are the announced matches for tonight and tomorrow night:

FRIDAY TAPINGS:

* Major surprise to debut

* Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Coven vs. Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Jordynne Grace in a non-title match

* The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Eddie Edwards and Kenny King

* Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham IV

* Moose and Brian Myers vs. Yuya Uemura and Bhupinder Gujjar

* Killer Kelly vs. Masha Slamovich

SATURDAY TAPINGS:

* Killer Kelly vs. Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo with the title on the line

* Impact World Champion Steve Maclin vs. Rhino in a non-title match

* Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham and Yuya Uemura vs. Eddie Edwards, Moose and Frankie Kazarian

* Chris Sabin vs. Mike Bailey

* X-Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Laredo Kid in a non-title match

