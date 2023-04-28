Kevin Knight opens up about winning the IWGP Junior Tag Team Championship alongside KUSHIDA in NJPW.

The duo dethroned TJP and Francesco Akira at the recent Road To Dontaku event, ending what was the second-longest streak in the Jr. tag titles’ history. The Jet took to Twitter and revealed that with the win he has also become the fifth black champion in NJPW history.

Not only did we make history last night by dethroning the 2nd longest reigning IWGP Jr. Tag Team Champions, but I also became just the 5th African/Black American champion in @njpw1972 history. That list includes the names of Bob Sapp(@bobsappofficial), MVP(@the305mvp), Ricochet(@kingricochet), Mercedes Moné(@themercedesvarnado), and now “The Jet” Kevin Knight. I’m so blessed to be apart of such great company and will continue to open up new doors/opportunities for us.

Knight adds that this latest tour in NJPW has been difficult for him personally due to several deaths in his family.

P.S: This tour has been extremely tough for me personally as I’ve lost 3 family members in the last few months, one being my grandmother (who I was the closest to) who transitioned the day I arrived in Japan last week. Today would’ve been her 82nd birthday so it is only right that I carry her energy and spirit in everything that I do from now on and continue to make her proud. From this point on, I am forever immortalized.

Knight officially began competing in NJPW back in 2020. You can check out his tweets below.

That list includes the names of Bob Sapp(@bobsappofficial), MVP(@the305mvp), Ricochet(@kingricochet), Mercedes Moné(@themercedesvarnado), and now “The Jet” Kevin Knight. I’m so blessed to be apart of such great company and will continue to open up new doors/opportunities for us — “The Jet” Kevin Knight • ケビン・ナイト (@Jet2Flyy) April 28, 2023