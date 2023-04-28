WWE has reached out to several people for cameo appearances on tonight’s WWE Draft Night 1 edition of SmackDown, according to Fightful. One name planned for tonight is WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James. We noted before how WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long was also booked.

WWE has RAW and SmackDown draft rooms and a draft podium set up at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, TX for tonight. The new WWE World Heavyweight Title belt will also be on display at ringside, as it was during Monday’s RAW.

It was noted by WRKDWrestling that tonight’s show will include a decision on the future of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles for after the brand split, as well as continued growing tension within The Bloodline. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will defend the straps against The Usos tonight.

There are still wrestlers who do not know where they will be going in the WWE Draft this year. You can click here for the Draft pools. You can also click here and click here for spoiler updates from backstage.

