– The WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show opens up from the WWE TV Studios in Stamford, Connecticut as Jackie Redmond welcomes us. She’s joined in the studio by Peter Rosenberg and Matt Camp. They hype tonight’s show. We get a promo for the Chamber structure. The panel discusses the Chamber matches and then sends us to Kevin Patrick backstage at the Jeddah Super Dome. Patrick is with Natalya, who has a bone to pick with Rhea Ripley. Natalya isn’t happy with Ripley calling herself The Iron Woman of WWE. Natalya says that is her title and she has three Guinness World Records to prove it. Natalya predicts Liv Morgan will win the Women’s Elimination Chamber so that one day she can be as great as Natalya and become a Triple Crown Champion.

Back from a break and we get a live look at the massive Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah. We get footage and a discussion on tonight’s RAW Women’s Title match. Camp believes WWE Hall of Famer Lita might win the title. We also get a discussion and video package on tonight’s Falls Count Anywhere match between Madcap Moss and Drew McIntyre. The panel shows us a video for the WWE Universal Title match and discuss champion Roman Reigns or WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. We also get a video for The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The panel then discusses Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Redmond sends us to Jeddah for our Kickoff match.

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz

We’re live from the Jeddah Super Dome as Michael Cole welcomes us to the WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff match. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. We go right to the ring and out first comes The Miz. We see recent happenings that led to this match. Out next comes Rey Mysterio with Dominik Mysterio.

The bell rings and Miz rushes Rey with a kick to boos. Miz beats Rey down in the corner and stomps away as the boos continue. Miz whips Rey hard into the turnbuckles and he goes down. Miz poses in the corner to more boos. Rey fights back and drops Miz into place for 619 but Miz scrambles to the floor.

Miz has words with Dominik at ringside. He tries to return to the ring but Rey kicks him back tot he floor. Rey runs the ring and slides under the bottom rope with a big splash to Miz on the floor. Rey returns to the ring but Miz stalls at ringside until Dominik rolls him back in while the referee is distracted by Rey. Rey mounts Miz with right hands as the crowd counts along now. Miz fights back but Rey stuns him. Rey goes to the top but Miz takes his legs out and Rey ends upside down in the corner. Miz unloads with kicks while Rey is upside down. The referee warns him and Dominik encourages his dad.

Miz slingshots Rey’s neck under the bottom rope. Rey goes to the floor to regroup but Miz sends him face-first into the barrier, then rolls him back in. Rey fights back but Miz levels him with a knee to the gut, then delivers the running knee to the face. Rey kicks out at 2. Miz grounds Rey and drives knees to the back now. Rey fights out of a hold. Dominik ends up punching Miz from the floor while the referee is distracted, but Miz took a swing at him first. Rey rolls Miz for 2. Miz drops Rey and argues with the referee.

Miz goes back to work on Rey while talking trash to Dominik. Miz unloads with the It Kicks now. Rey ducks the roundhouse kick and Miz runs into an elbow, then a kick, and another kick. Rey uses a hurricanrana to send Miz into the ring post. Rey goes to the top as fans chant “619!” now. Rey with the top rope seated senton, then a springboard crossbody for 2. Miz with a cheap shot to the throat. Miz rolls through a pin attempt and kicks Miz for a close 2 count. Miz sends Rey to the apron but he hangs on. Miz turns around and gets kicked. Rey fights back in but Miz ends up nailing a big DDT for another close 2 count. Miz shows some frustration now.

Rey blocks the Figure Four and they tangle some more, then he blocks the Skull Crushing Finale. Rey goes on and connects with 619. Rey goes to the top as fans cheer him on. Miz rolls to the floor and fans boo. Miz grabs a steel chair but Rey flies out and takes him down with a splash to the floor. Rey brings Miz back into the ring but Miz rolls right back out. Dominik runs over and stops Miz from grabbing the chair while Rey has words with the referee. The referee looks over and it appears Dominik has hit Miz.

Dominik is ejected by the referee as Miz smirks. Miz comes from behind and sends Rey into the corner. Rey blocks the Skull Crushing Finale and rolls Miz for the pin to win.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

– After the match, Rey stands tall as the music hits but Miz attacks him from behind. Dominik rushes the ring and fights Miz off, dropping him with a superkick. The Mysterios take Miz down and then nail a double 619 for a big pop. Dominik goes to the top and hits the Frogsplash. Rey goes to the top, pays tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, then hits a splash. Rey and Dominik celebrate as the music hits.

– We get a look at fans outside of the Jeddah Super Dome and some making their way in. The panel hypes tonight’s WWE Universal Title match, then we get a video package for the WWE Title Chamber match. That’s it for the Kickoff.

– The 2022 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event opens up with a video package. We’re live from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the pyro explodes around the dome outside. Michael Cole welcomes us to ringside, where he’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. The crowd is packed inside the Jeddah Super Dome. We get a look at the Arabic announce team at ringside.

– We get a look at WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg as Cole sends us to a video package on today’s Universal Title match.

WWE Universal Title Match: Bill Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

We go back to the arena and out first comes The Bloodline – WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. Heyman hands the strap to Reigns and he raises it int he air as huge pyro explodes on the stage. Heyman marches to the ring behind Reigns, holding the title in the air. The Usos stay back, then return to the locker room. Reigns finally enters the ring and raises the title to more pyro. Reigns takes the mic and asks the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to acknowledge him. The crowd is loud and they respond with mostly cheers. The “Goldberg!” chants start up now. The music hits and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. Goldberg comes out and punches through the pyro as fans chant his name and Reigns looks on.

We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome as Reigns and Goldberg stare each other down. The bell rings and here we go. They look around at the crowd and then stare each other down. Fans start with dueling chants early. Reigns isn’t happy with the loud Goldberg chants now. They finally lock up and Reigns decks Goldberg with two right hands after they struggle with the lock up. Reigns with a headbutt and more punches. Reigns sends Goldberg over the top rope to the floor.

Reigns follows and slams Goldberg face-first into the Arabic announce table, and again. Goldberg counters and sends Reigns into the barrier. Goldberg works Reigns over at ringside now. Reigns goes back in at the 8 count and Goldberg follows. Reigns with an uppercut and big forearms over the back. The referee warns Reigns and Reigns gets in his face. Reigns charges but Goldberg leaps up with a Spear out of nowhere. Goldberg plays tot he crowd instead of capitalizing. Goldberg calls for the Jackhammer but Reigns turns it into a Uranage for a close 2 count.

Reigns has Goldberg stunned as he waits for the Superman Punch. Reigns connects and gets hyped up while Goldberg is down, yelling about how he told us so. Reigns waits in the corner now as Goldberg slowly gets back up. Reigns calls for the Spear but Goldberg connects with his Spear instead. Goldberg is fired up again but slow to capitalize. Goldberg goes for the Jackhammer again but Reigns blocks it and turns it into the Guillotine submission in the middle of the ring.

Goldberg drops to one knee as Reigns tightens the hold. Goldberg rams Reigns back into the corner but Reigns keeps the hold locked in. Goldberg sends Reigns back into the corner again but Reigns tightens the hold. Reigns wraps his legs around Goldberg but Goldberg still rams him back into the corner. Goldberg finally goes down and starts fading as Reigns keeps the hold locked in. The referee checks on Goldberg but he goes out fairly quickly, unable to lift his arm back up. The referee calls the match.

Winner: Roman Reigns

– After the match, Reigns stands tall with the title as the music hits and Heyman joins him. Reigns and Heyman raise their fingers in the air as the referee checks on Goldberg. Heyman places the lei back around Reigns’ neck and bows to him. We go to replays. Reigns and Heyman head up the ramp to end the segment.

– Cole talks some about Jeddah and sends us to a video package for the Men’s Elimination Chamber match for tonight.

Women’s Elimination Chamber for a RAW Women’s Title Shot: Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Alexa Bliss

We go back to the ring and the Elimination Chamber structure lowers as Rome goes over the rules. The winner of this match will challenge RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. Out first comes Bianca Belair, who has the advantage and will exit her pod last. Belair is locked into her pod. Doudrop is out next and she also enters her pod. Out next comes Rhea Ripley. Ripley takes a look at the Chamber and then enters her pod, then does pull-ups from the roof. Out next comes Nikki A.S.H. as Ripley stares her down. Nikki approaches Ripley’s pod and they have words. Nikki also yells at the others. Out next comes Liv Morgan, who stops and looks at the Chamber, apparently getting a bit emotional. Nikki is still waiting in the middle of the ring. Liv taunts the other competitors inside their pods. Liv then waits with Nikki in the middle of the ring as Alexa Bliss makes her return to action. Bliss has her same look, just not as dark but close. Bliss stops and checks out the Chamber as Cole reminds us she won the first-ever Women’s Chamber. Bliss enters the ring, stares down Nikki and Liv, then taunts Doudrop in her pod. Bliss stares down Ripley and then enters her pod. We see a swing set up in Bliss’ pod, the one from her playground. Bliss laughs and takes a swing as the bell rings.

Liv and Nikki lock up and trade holds. Liv with a takedown and a hurricanrana. Nikki sends Liv into the middle rope, then out to the steel platform. Liv blocks a shot into the steel chains, Nikki does the same thing. Nikki drops Liv on the steel, then goes over to yell at Ripley. Nikki wastes time with Bliss now, allowing Liv to drop her on the steel. Liv gets whipped into the Chamber wall off a counter.

Nikki with more offense and a 2 count. Nikki beats Liv around to keep her down. The timer starts up and the next entrant into the match is Doudrop.

Nikki is excited to join forces with Doudrop. Doudrop shakes her hand but holds it and drops her with a headbutt on the steel. Doudrop tells her there are no partners in the Chamber. Doudrop scoops Nikki and rams her into the Chamber wall, then talks some more trash. Doudrop with a big running splash against the Chamber wall to put Nikki back down. Liv comes flying but Doudrop catches her on her shoulders, then rams her into the chains, then slams her on the steel platform. Doudrop with a running senton on the steel to Liv. Doudrop taunts Bliss and talks more trash as she continues to dominate.

Doudrop rubs Liv’s face into the steel. Nikki dodges Doudrop and sends her into the ring post. Nikki celebrates in the ring while Liv and Doudrop are down on the steel platform. The timer starts up and the next entrant is Ripley.

Ripley corners Nikki on the steel but Doudrop decks Ripley from behind. Ripley superkicks Doudrop in the middle of the ring. Ripley stares Nikki back down and stalks her but Nikki starts climbing the chains. Liv comes for her but gets kicked down. Ripley grabs Nikki’s leg but gets kicked away. Ripley climbs up with Nikki on the side of the wall now. Ripley slams Nikki’s face into the steel and she falls onto Liv and Doudrop. Ripley climbs back down and has Nikki alone in the ring now. Ripley with a big Riptide for the pin to eliminate Nikki. Nikki A.S.H. has been eliminated.

Ripley works over Liv now. The timer starts up and the next entrant is Bliss for a pop. Bliss dodges Ripley and levels Liv with a shoulder.

Bliss fights off Liv and Ripley, taking turns on each. Bliss screams out for a big pop. Bliss with double knees and then a moonsault to Liv for a 2 count. Liv sends Bliss face-first into the turnbuckles. Liv with a double stomp to the back. Ripley launches Liv across the ring. Ripley runs into a double stomp from Liv in the corner. Fans chant for Liv as she goes to the top but Doudrop shoves her off, and she hits the pod on the way down. Doudrop climbs the corner but Ripley decks her. Ripley climbs to the second rope with Doudrop but Doudrop knocks her to the mat. Liv rocks Doudrop and climbs to the top for a big Sunset Powerbomb. Liv covers for the pin and the elimination. Doudrop has been eliminated.

Liv sells a left knee injury now. The timer goes off and Belair enters the match last. She immediately dropkicks Liv, tangles with Bliss and rocks her with a forearm to the jaw. Liv kicks Belair and goes to the top but Belair presses her high in the air, holds her with one arm, then dumps her back into the ring.

Belair comes back in and catches Bliss with a Spinebuster. Belair with a springboard and moonsault to Bliss, then a kip-up for a pop. Ripley and Belair face off now. Bliss and Liv crawl their way. Belair and Ripley change their mind and deliver in-stereo vertical suplexes to Liv and Bliss. Belair has Liv, and Ripley has Bliss. They drop their opponents and then face off. Ripley smacks Belair in the face. Belair smacks her back and unloads. They start brawling in the middle of the ring now. Belair with a big right and a KOD attempt but Ripley lands on her feet. Liv jumps in between and drops them both with double knees. Bliss runs over and levels Liv with a Cutter.

Bliss goes to the top and hits Twisted Bliss to Liv. Bliss holds it for the pin to get the elimination. Liv Morgan has been eliminated.

Belair ends up dropping Ripley with the KOD after they collide with Bliss involved. Belair covers Ripley for the elimination. Rhea Ripley has been eliminated.

Bliss and Belair go at it now. Bliss with a Destroyer for a close 2 count. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Bliss steps on Belair and goes to the top. Belair rolls out to the steel but Bliss still flies. Belair catches her in mid-air and powerbombs her into the Chamber wall twice, using the top rope to slingshot her. Belair dumps Bliss back into the ring. Belair goes to the top but lands hard on a flip as Bliss moves.

They trade counters now. Belair blocks a DDT and handsprings out of it. Belair hits the handspring and moonsault but Bliss gets her knees up. Bliss rolls Belair for a close 2 count, and again. The referee checks on Bliss. Bliss runs into an elbow in the corner. They go at it and Bliss tries for Sister Abigail but it’s blocked. Belair drops Bliss with KOD for the pin to win.

Winner and New #1 Contender to the RAW Women’s Title: Bianca Belair

– After the match, Belair stands tall and celebrates as the music hits. Belair is now going to WrestleMania 38 to face the winner of Lita vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. We go to replays.

– Back from a break and we see how WWE Superstars hosted WWE Community events in Jeddah this week.

Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

We go back to the ring and out first comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair as the pyro goes off. We see more fireworks going off outside of the Super Dome. Out next comes Sonya Deville, still with her arm in a sling. Naomi is out first for her team. Out next comes Ronda Rousey, wearing the same Judo gi she wore in the Olympics years ago. Cole shows us a video package to hype Rousey up. Rousey stares Flair down as the referee ties one arm behind her back.

The bell rings and Rousey starts with Deville. Deville calls a time out so she can remove her sling. Rousey laughs at Deville’s latest ruse. Deville unloads on Rousey from behind in the corner off a distraction by Flair. Deville with a headlock now. Rousey sends Deville to the mat and then kicks her in the head. Rousey with a leaping knee to the head.

Rousey wants Flair. Flair plays to the crowd. Deville tags Flair in to a big pop. Flair stalls and tags right back out. Naomi tags in and unloads on Deville, nailing a Thesz Press and right hands. Deville turns it around in the corner, blocking a bulldog and sending Naomi face-first into the post. Deville covers for 2. More back and forth. Naomi comes back and tags in Rousey. Rousey drops Deville and tries for a one-arm armbar but Flair runs in and levels her. Flair sends Rousey’s good arm into the turnbuckle and Rousey seethes.

Deville unloads on Rousey and in comes Flair. Flair with big strikes in the corner. Flair works on Rousey’s good arm and continues with big strikes as fans rally for Rousey. Deville tags back in and keeps Rousey in the corner with a boot to the throat. Rousey tries to block but Deville and Flair continue beating her down with stiff shots in the corner. Flair comes in and drops Rousey face-first into her boot. Flair then kicks Naomi off the apron to boos.

Rousey finally fights out of the corner. Rousey keeps fighting Flair but Flair cuts her off and takes her down. Flair focuses on the good arm now as fans chant for Rousey. Rousey kicks Flair but Flair stays on her. Rousey kicks Flair back and in comes Naomi. Naomi unloads on Flair and dropkicks Deville off the apron. Naomi with a big kick to Flair and a hurricanrana. Naomi with a Glow Kick to Flair, sending her out of the ring. Naomi poses for a pop. Naomi then leaps over the top rope with a corkscrew plancha to take Flair back down.

Naomi brings it back in with a crossbody to Flair for a 2 count. More back and forth between Flair and Naomi now. Flair catches her in mid-air and hits a big powerbomb for 2. Flair goes for the Figure Four but Rousey breaks it up. Deville comes from behind and sends Rousey to the floor. Deville tags in and nails a running knee to Naomi’s face for another close 2 count. Rousey tags in and unloads on Deville with left hand strikes.

Rousey gets Deville on her shoulders and drops her with her Piper’s Pit finisher. Rousey grabs Deville’s arm but taunts Flair, daring her to come in. Flair teases coming in but waves Rousey off. Rousey still taunts her with Deville’s arm. Rousey realizes Flair isn’t coming in to fight, so she finally snaps down onto Deville’s arm with the armbar and Deville quickly taps out for the finish.

Winners: Ronda Rousey and Naomi

– After the match, Rousey and Naomi stand tall together as the music hits. Rousey clutches her arm to end the segment.

– Back from a break and the announcers hype WrestleMania 38.

– We get a video package for tonight’s Falls Count Anywhere match.

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

We go back to the ring and Rome goes over the rules for this match. Out first comes Madcap Moss with Happy Baron Corbin. Drew McIntyre is out next with his sword, Angela. He raises it on the stage as the pyro goes off. Drew enters the ring and taunts the heels with his sword.

The bell rings but Drew gets double teamed by Moss and Corbin as fans boo. Moss pounds on Drew now as Corbin looks on from ringside. Drew with a big clothesline for a pop. Drew then knocks Moss out of the ring and follows, working him over and sending him into the barrier. Drew levels Moss with a big chop on the ramp. Corbin runs from behind and decks Drew. Drew chases Corbin up the ramp now. Corbin runs away to the back.

Drew runs around to Moss charging him but Drew drops him with a big boot. Drew sends Moss into the set. Drew goes to powerbomb Moss off the stage but Corbin makes the save. They hit a double suplex on the ramp and Moss covers but Drew kicks out at 2. Moss beats Drew down the ramp as Corbin follows. Drew takes a big fall-away slam on the ramp but still kicks out. Fans boo Moss and Corbin as Moss beats Drew back to the ringside area.

Moss sends Drew into the steel ring steps and brings him back in. Drew finally gets a break, leveling Moss with a big throw. Drew with another big throw across the ring, then a kip-up. Drew with an Alabama Slam in the middle of the ring, dropping Moss on the top of his head. The referee checks on Moss. Corbin distracts Drew, forcing him to chase him around the ring. Moss tries to interfere but Drew lands a big belly-to-belly throw on the floor.

Drew launches Moss over the announce table with a belly-to-belly throw. We get a replay of the stiff Alabama Slam that spiked Moss onto his head. Drew stalks Moss at ringside now. Drew readies for a Claymore Kick but Corbin nails him from behind with a steel chair. Moss and Corbin then run Drew through the barrier. Moss covers for a close 2 count on the floor. Corbin is frustrated.

Drew slowly crawls back in the ring as Corbin encourages Moss. Moss climbs to the top turnbuckle but Drew rocks him. Drew with a big chop while Moss is up top now. Drew climbs up for a superplex and he hits it for a big pop. Drew also lands bad but is able to drape his arm over Moss for a 2 count. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Moss and Drew go at it now. Moss back-slides Drew for a 2 count. Drew comes right back with a Futureshock DDT.

Drew goes for his sword but Corbin runs in. Drew almost catches Corbin with the sword as Corbin retreats back out of the ring. Drew holds Angela in the air while delivering a Claymore to Moss. Drew points the sword out at Corbin while pinning Moss with a boot on the chest for the win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, McIntyre stands tall with his sword as the music hits. Corbin looks on from the ramp as we go to replays. Drew poses on the turnbuckles now, warning Drew with the sword. We see fireworks exploding above the Jeddah Super Dome as Drew celebrates in the ring.

– Back from a break and Cole shows us how the WWE crew took part in a Royal Kingdom dinner on Friday night.

RAW Women’s Title Match: Lita vs. Becky Lynch

We go back to the ring and out first comes WWE Hall of Famer Lita to a pop. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is out next to a pop. The winner of this match will defend against new #1 contender Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. We get formal ring introductions from Rome as Lita and Lynch face off.

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Lynch goes for the arm, taking Lita down for the Dis-Arm-Her early on but Lita counters. Lita comes back with a shoulder to drop Lynch. Fans do dueling chants now. Lynch rocks Lita in the mouth and talks some trash. Lita ducks Lynch but Lynch kicks her. Lita blocks a kick and sweeps Becky, then nails an arm drag and a slap.

Lita blocks a right hand and fights back, unloading with strikes. Lita with a hurricanrana takedown. Becky blocks the Twist of Fate. Becky with offense in the corner now. She talks some trash as fans boo. Becky ends up using Lita’s hair to whiplash her on the top rope. Lynch comes back in and stomps away and beats on Lita to keep her down. Becky uses the middle rope to choke Lita now as the referee warns her. Lynch talks some trash to the crowd. Becky stomps away in the corner now as the referee warns her again. Fans rally for Lita.

—————————–

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Viking Raiders vs. The Usos (c)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.