The annual post-WrestleMania tour of Europe is underway.

On Saturday, April 20, 2024, WWE ran the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland for an event on their ongoing WWE European Tour.

Featured below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com, are complete results of the show.

WWE BELFAST RESULTS (4/20/2024) – WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) def. Chad Gable, GUNTHER, and Finn Balor



– JD McDonagh def. Ricochet



– Tegan Nox & Natalya def. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark



– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) def. Kofi Kingston



– Becky Lynch def. Piper Niven



– Jey Uso def. Drew McIntyre



– Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura

The duo we never knew we needed #WWEBelfast pic.twitter.com/zEuDTmNSYn — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2024

becky got emotional tonight & was crying as she got to perform infront of her home country after the first time in years @BeckyLynchWWE #WWEBelfast pic.twitter.com/kQBqZ9SV44 — casey♡ (@aj4rhea) April 20, 2024