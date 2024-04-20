– Regarding Marq Quen’s status, the reason Isiah Kassidy has been working singles matches instead of tag-team bouts as part of Private Party is because Queen is on the sidelines with an injury. He is expected back soon.

– As noted weeks ago, AEW has had Rob Van Dam’s appearance for tonight’s “4/20” episode of AEW Rampage booked well in advance. Apparently the booking was made months ago.

– Will Ospreay’s appearance at the CSW show on Friday was a last-minute decision. He worked as a special referee for a match featuring fellow AEW talents Skye Blue & Kyle Fletcher when Missa Kate was pulled from ther event.

– Emi Sakura has been out of action from AEW as of late due to visa issues, which have reportedly been cleared up.

– Mace and Mansoor both worked the Softground Ugandan Wrestling shows this past week. The two both flew themselves out to the events.

– The BetOnline.AG site removed their betting odds for the TBS Women’s Championship match with Julia Hart defending against Willow Nightingale at Sunday night’s AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view. Other changes to the odds include Roderick Strong now being a favorite to retain his AEW International Championship over Kyle O’Reilly.

– Steve Maclin is in Las Vegas for TNA Rebellion 2024 pay-per-view weekend. His contract with TNA Wrestling is up soon.

– The AEW show in Indianapolis, IN. this week slightly beat the ticket sales and gate for the past AEW taping at the same venue back in September, according to WrestleTix.

