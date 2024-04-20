Who produced the matches that aired during this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

Let’s find out!

The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s taped episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which aired on Friday, March 22, 2024 from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 4/19/2024



* LA Knight vs. AJ Styles: Bobby Roode



* Tag Team Title presentation: Jamie Noble



* Top contender tag match: Jamie Noble & Nick Aldis



* Solo Sikoa promo: Jason Jordan & Bobby Roode



* Carlito vs. Santos Escobar: Shane Helms



* Bayley vs. Naomi: Jason Jordan



* DARK: Ashante Thee Adonis & Cedric Alexander vs. The OC: Nick Aldis



* DARK: Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller: Jason Jordan