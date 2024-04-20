Who produced the matches that aired during this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown?
Let’s find out!
The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s taped episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which aired on Friday, March 22, 2024 from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.
WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 4/19/2024
* LA Knight vs. AJ Styles: Bobby Roode
* Tag Team Title presentation: Jamie Noble
* Top contender tag match: Jamie Noble & Nick Aldis
* Solo Sikoa promo: Jason Jordan & Bobby Roode
* Carlito vs. Santos Escobar: Shane Helms
* Bayley vs. Naomi: Jason Jordan
* DARK: Ashante Thee Adonis & Cedric Alexander vs. The OC: Nick Aldis
* DARK: Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller: Jason Jordan
WWE SMACKDOWN BACKSTAGE NEWS FOR 4/19/2024
* Michael Hayes has not been listed as a producer for anything since WrestleMania XL Weekend. He was generally the go-to producer for all Bloodline and Roman Reigns-related segments in the past.
* Former UFC Heavyweight Champion, King of Pancrase and PRIDE FC commentator Bas Rutten was among those backstage at WrestleMania XL, as we reported here after the show.
* Several wrestlers in WWE found out about the five WWE releases on Friday as SmackDown was on the air.
* Paul “Triple H” Levesque was not listed on the internal rundowns for Raw or SmackDown for his tag-title belt presentations this week. The talent reportedly loved the new tag belts.