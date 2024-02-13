WWE will be expanding their “Love Has No Labels” campaign and partnership by celebrating Heritage Months throughout the year.

The company issued a press release on Tuesday to make the announcement.

THE “LOVE HAS NO LABELS” CAMPAIGN AND WWE® EXPAND PARTNERSHIP BY CELEBRATING HERITAGE MONTHS THROUGHOUT THE YEAR

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 13, 2024 – Today, WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and the Ad Council’s award-winning “Love Has No Labels” campaign announced an expansion of their partnership. As part of this broader partnership, “Love Has No Labels” will be WWE’s first official heritage month partner, developing new work through the iconic campaign to promote the acceptance and inclusion of all people across race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, age and disability.

To launch the expanded partnership, WWE will release an exclusive merchandise collection with unique designs highlighting various heritage months including Black History, Women’s History, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage, Pride, Hispanic Heritage and Native American Heritage. For each t-shirt sold, a portion of proceeds will go to the Ad Council in support of the “Love Has No Labels” campaign.

Additionally, WWE and “Love Has No Labels” will debut a Heritage Month Public Service Announcement (PSA) featuring historical activists across communities who have helped to drive social change including Martin Luther King Jr., Maya Angelou, Billie Jean King, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Cesar Chavez, Roberto Clemente and Harvey Milk. Additionally, the new PSA features WWE Superstars Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Damian Priest, Sonya Deville and Cody Rhodes. The spot will air throughout the year across WWE programming and social media, as well as on the Ad Council’s channels and network of media partners.

Since the “Love Has No Labels” campaign launched in March 2015, the campaign’s PSAs have been viewed more than 430 million times, driving more than 33 million web visits to lovehasnolabels.com, which provides meaningful actions for the public can take to create a more inclusive society for communities who face bias, hate and discrimination. The effort has won numerous accolades including an Emmy Award for Outstanding Commercial. Significantly more adults who have been exposed to the campaign have said they have taken at least one action that related to preventing discrimination or prejudice (88% ad aware vs 62% non ad aware), according to a survey commissioned by the Ad Council and conducted by Ipsos, Public Affairs. To date, the campaign has received more than $216 million in donated media.

WWE has been a longtime supporter of the Ad Council, collaborating on the “Love Has No Labels” PSA “We Are America” featuring WWE Superstar John Cena, which achieved 48.8 million video views, and by participating in the nonprofit’s Fatherhood Involvement, COVID-19 and other impactful campaigns. WWE continues to support various Ad Council initiatives including upcoming mental health activations.

About WWE

WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion homes worldwide in 25 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, TNT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in approximately 165 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About the Ad Council

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change around the most pressing issues in America. Since the non-profit’s founding, the organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country’s most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Waste, Love Has No Labels, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. With a current focus on mental health, gun safety, the opioid epidemic, skill-based hiring and other critical issues, the Ad Council’s national campaigns encompass advertising and media content, ground game and community efforts, trusted messenger and influencer engagement, and employer programs, among other innovative strategies to move the needle on the most important issues of the day.