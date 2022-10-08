– Tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show opens live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as Kevin Patrick welcomes us. We see fans finding their seats in the background. Patrick is joined by Sam Roberts and WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler. They congratulate each other on the recent commentary team changes, and then Patrick goes over tonight’s card. We go to a video package for tonight’s Ladder Match. The panel discusses Bayley vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair now. Rosenberg predicts Bayley to win, and the Legends agree with him.

We take a break and get a video package for tonight’s “I Quit” match. Lawler predicts WWE Hall of Famer Edge to get the win, while Booker believes this will be Edge’s final match ever. Rosenberg picks Finn Balor to get the win. Patrick sends us to a break and a video package for tonight’s SmackDown Women’s Title match. Booker goes with SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan to retain, while Lawler and Rosenberg predict Ronda Rousey to win. We see what happened with The Bloodline and Logan Paul on SmackDown as the panel hypes the big WWE Crown Jewel main event for next month. We get a video package on tonight’s Strap Match now. We take another break and see the controversy surrounding Sheamus vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER from last night’s SmackDown season premiere. The panel discusses tonight’s Donnybrook opener. Lawler has stepped away, but Rosenberg predicts Imperium to win and Booker goes with The Brawling Brutes. Back from the break and fans are riled up in the background as the panel goes over tonight’s card again. The panel goes on before Patrick signs off by sending us to a video package for tonight’s Fight Pit main event.

Below is the card for tonight:

Extreme Rules Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

Ladder Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Fight Pit

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Special Referee: UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier.

Strap Match

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

I Quit Match

Edge vs. Finn Balor

Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch) vs. Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci)

