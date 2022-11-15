WWE filed to trademark the “Iron Survivor Challenge” name this past week.

The “Iron Survivor Challenge” use description included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing indicates that this may be some new show or digital series in the works. The use description reads like this:

“IRON SURVIVOR CHALLENGE™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”

There’s no official word yet on what the “Iron Survivor Challenge” name will be used for, but the trademark filing was done on Thursday, November 10.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more pro wrestling trademark updates.

