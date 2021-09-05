WWE has filed to dissolve the WWE UK HOLDINGS LTD.

The company, which was originally incorporated in July of 2019, will officially be no more by Tuesday September 7th, 2021 according to the notice recently submitted by WWE.

However, this will have no affect on the NXT UK brand. Creative director Creative Director Jim Smallman confirmed the news to a fan on Instagram writing:

“I mean as I’m the creative director of NXT UK I can categorically tell you it’s not shutting down. WWE UK Holdings (which I presume you’re referring to) is nothing to do with NXT UK.”

This news comes shortly after WWE dissolved their WWE Japan offices and merged several other departments into one.