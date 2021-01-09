According to Heel By Nature, WWE has applied to trademark more names with the USPTO, including Mansoor, Sha Samuels, Omos, Dabba-Kato, and former NXT North American champion Leon Ruff. The filings were made on January 5th. Check out the full description and details of the trademarks below.

