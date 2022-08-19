WWE has filed to trademark the “Damage CTRL” name.

WWE filed to trademark “Damage CTRL” on Tuesday, August 16, according to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records.

The use description included with the filing notes that the trademark will be used for general pro wrestling and sports entertainment use. The following use description was filed:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

There’s no word yet on what “Damage CTRL” will be used for, but we will keep you updated. There’s some speculation that this may have to do with Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai as their stable has been referred to as “Control,” but that is just fan speculation for now.

