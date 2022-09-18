WWE filed a trademark related to their college athlete recruitment program, Next in Line.

On September 14th, WWE filed a trademark for the term ‘WWE RUSH’ related to an upcoming program for their recruitment class. Here is the description:

“Organizing and conducting a program to enhance the use of student athletes’ names, images, and likenesses (NILs); Organizing and conducting collaborative partnerships with student athletes for brand building, training, development, education, communications, promotion, and community relations services; Entertainment services, namely, organizing and conducting an array of sports entertainment events rendered live and recorded for the purpose of distribution; Organizing and arranging of exhibitions and events for sports and entertainment purposes; Entertainment services, namely, provision of information and news about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; Providing information in the fields of sports, entertainment and general interest via an online community portal; Providing a website in the field of sports, entertainment and general interest.”