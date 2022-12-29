WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke is interested in returning to the ring for WWE in the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

As seen in the video below, Luke recently appeared on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast with author John Crowther, who co-wrote the “The Bushwhackers: Blood, Sweat & Cheers” book earlier this year, and he expressed interest in working The Rumble next month.

“I sure would, mate, and in January I’d be 76. I’d love to do that,” Luke said when asked about a possible Rumble return.

Crowther has since launched a Change.org petition to try and get Luke booked in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match on January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The petition, found at this link, has 279 signatures as of this writing.

Luke, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame along with Bushwhacker Butch in 2015, continues to work indie matches at age 75. His last WWE match was the Gimmick Battle Royal at WrestleMania X-Seven in 2001. Before that, The Bushwhackers wrestled their last tag team match for WWE on August 19, 1996 when they defeated TL Hopper and Thunder Morgan in a RAW dark match.

Below is the full text from the Change.org petition, along with the aforementioned interview clip:

Bushwhacker Luke, one-half of the 2015 WWE Hall of Fame tag team, The Bushwhackers, has recently stated that he would love to return for one last go in the WWE as an entrant in the 2023 Royal Rumble on January 28, 2023, at the San Antonio, Texas Alamodome. As you may know, one of Bushwhacker Luke’s most memorable Royal Rumble appearances was in the 1991 Royal Rumble, when he famously marched to the ring and was eliminated by Earthquake John Tenta in four seconds. Now, at the age of 75, he’s ready to return! So, please sign the petition and urge the WWE to bring back Bushwhacker Luke for one last ride at the 2023 Royal Rumble!!! Wooaahh Yeeaahh!!

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.