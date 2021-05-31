WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry is All Elite.
During tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing pay per view Tony Schiavone announced that the World’s Strongest Man had signed with the company as a special guest analyst for the promotion’s new program on TNT, Rampage.
"The World's Strongest Man" @TheMarkHenry has arrived in #AEW!#AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/pT2TEGqcgx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2021
The official AEW Twitter account would later welcome Henry to the team with their signature logo.
Welcome to the team… the #WorldsStrongestMan @TheMarkHenry is #AllElite pic.twitter.com/LHaXQer7jD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2021