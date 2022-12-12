WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday, January 28, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome on Peacock.

WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T noted he’s open to the idea of working the Men’s Royal Rumble match on the most recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast.

“I’m gonna tell you right now, I’ll be checking the mail everyday all the way up until that date because if I get the invitation, I’m definitely gonna, you know, execute it, definitely going to be, you know, be there. I’m gonna be in the middle of that ring. I’m gonna be prepared to be in the middle of that ring if that happens. But now, I mean nobody’s talked to me or anything like that about being in the Rumble. There again I don’t have any itch to scratch or anything like that but hey man I’m always down.”