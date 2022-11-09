WWE Survivor Series takes place on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Peacock.

Bryan Alvarez reported on his Twitter Super Followers feed that fans can expect some “craziness” at Survivor Series during the WarGames matches.

Per the report, the reason for this is due to WWE needs footage for future video packages to hype this kind of matches on the main roster. They only have footage from NXT, and most of it includes NXT talent that is no longer with the company.

WarGames, a staple of the NWA and later WCW, was first used by WWE in 2017 as part of the NXT brand. The only thing set for this upcoming show is Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and a mystery partner will face Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and two partners.