WWE is interested in working with the popular Japanese Joshi-company, STARDOM.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is continuing to attempt connections with Japan-based companies following the announcement that they would be working with All Japan. If you missed it, AJPW shared a video on social media featuring President Tsuyoki Fukud in an upscale hotel room, surrounded by women, receiving a call from a WWE representative. During the call, Fukud expressed AJPW’s interest in having one of NXT’s stars compete for the Triple Crown title at the New Year Giant Series 2024 on January 3.

In the upcoming AJPW event on December 31, Katsuhiko Nakajima is set to defend his title against Kento Miyahara. The mysterious NXT star slated to challenge for the Triple Crown was later revealed to be Charlie Dempsey.

WWE has a history of lending its talent to other promotions for special appearances. Shinsuke Nakamura, for instance, was previously sent by WWE to Pro Wrestling Noah for a match against The Great Muta as part of Muta’s retirement tour. Now, it seems WWE is gearing up to collaborate with STARDOM in the near future.

The Observer Newsletter report reads, “Besides the new deal working with All Japan, WWE has also expressed interest in working with Stardom. Nothing is finalized that we know of regarding that, but WWE is confirmed interested.”

It’s worth noting that both Stardom and NJPW are under the ownership of Bushi Road. Stay tuned.