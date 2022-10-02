Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck, ND., courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos def. Chad Gable & Otis

Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory

White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane is played over the speakers as the lights fade to red.

Dolph Ziggler def. The Miz

WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair def. Tamina and Bayley

Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler, and Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, and The Miz