Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck, ND., courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam:
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos def. Chad Gable & Otis
Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory
White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane is played over the speakers as the lights fade to red.
Dolph Ziggler def. The Miz
WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair def. Tamina and Bayley
Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler, and Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, and The Miz